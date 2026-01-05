Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Requests BCCI To Introduce Extended Camps Ahead Of Test Series: Reports

Image: BCCI/X

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has reportedly appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise longer preparation camps ahead of every Test series. The call comes in the wake of India’s disappointing 2–0 home defeat to South Africa, a result that exposed weaknesses in team readiness and cohesion.

According to the Times of India reports, Gill’s suggestion focuses on 15‑day red‑ball camps before major Test tours, aimed at giving players focused training time to build rhythm, adapt to game plans, and enhance team unity. This comes amid growing concerns that India’s preparation has been insufficient, especially for gruelling Test challenges.

India’s recent loss to the Proteas not only dented morale but also raised questions about workload and strategic planning in longer formats. Gill believes that structured, extended camps could help players acclimatise mentally and physically, reducing the risk of early setbacks in Test series.

The proposal has sparked discussion around how the team schedules training and rest, with many pointing to packed international calendars as a challenge. As India aims to strengthen its Test performance ahead of global tournaments and the World Test Championship, Gill’s call for better preparation sets the tone for potential changes in how India approaches future red‑ball assignments.

'Calm Seas Don't Teach You...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence After Team India's Heavy Defeat To South Africa

When India’s Test team suffered a crushing 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test at Guwahati, completing a 2-0 series whitewash and handing the Proteas their first Test-series win in India in 25 years, their captain Shubman Gill did not offer excuses. Instead, he appealed for calm, unity, and resilience.

Gill’s words come at a time when Indian cricket finds itself at a crossroads. The loss in Guwahati was the heaviest ever by runs in India’s Test history, and has raised tough questions about team strategy, selection, mindset and preparation. Amid widespread criticism, both from fans and former players, Gill’s appeal for unity was a call to regroup rather than retreat.

Despite the defeat, Gill emphasised that defeat is not the end. His message was simple: recover, recalibrate and return stronger. "Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger," he effectively told a distraught cricket-loving nation. Many recognise that rebuilding takes time and this moment requires more than just immediate fixes; it demands honest reflection and long-term vision.

For now, Indian cricket must come to terms with the scale of failure, but also with the opportunity to rebuild. Shubman Gill’s leadership, tested in adversity, will be key to navigating a path forward. Whether the team can harness this low point to reignite its fighting spirit remains the question everyone awaits.