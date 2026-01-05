 Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Requests BCCI To Introduce Extended Camps Ahead Of Test Series: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTeam India Skipper Shubman Gill Requests BCCI To Introduce Extended Camps Ahead Of Test Series: Reports

Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Requests BCCI To Introduce Extended Camps Ahead Of Test Series: Reports

Team India skipper Shubman Gill has urged the BCCI to implement 15-day preparation camps before every Test series following India’s 2–0 home defeat to South Africa. The extended red-ball camps aim to improve player readiness, build rhythm, strengthen team cohesion, and address concerns over insufficient preparation for demanding Test matches.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has reportedly appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise longer preparation camps ahead of every Test series. The call comes in the wake of India’s disappointing 2–0 home defeat to South Africa, a result that exposed weaknesses in team readiness and cohesion.

According to the Times of India reports, Gill’s suggestion focuses on 15‑day red‑ball camps before major Test tours, aimed at giving players focused training time to build rhythm, adapt to game plans, and enhance team unity. This comes amid growing concerns that India’s preparation has been insufficient, especially for gruelling Test challenges.

Read Also
IND Vs NZ ODI Squad: Shubman Gill Returns, Shreyas Included Subject To Fitness; Bumrah, Hardik...
article-image
Read Also
After RoKo, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Sign Up For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Named In Punjab Squad
article-image

India’s recent loss to the Proteas not only dented morale but also raised questions about workload and strategic planning in longer formats. Gill believes that structured, extended camps could help players acclimatise mentally and physically, reducing the risk of early setbacks in Test series.

The proposal has sparked discussion around how the team schedules training and rest, with many pointing to packed international calendars as a challenge. As India aims to strengthen its Test performance ahead of global tournaments and the World Test Championship, Gill’s call for better preparation sets the tone for potential changes in how India approaches future red‑ball assignments.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At IGI Airport
Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains At 260 In 'Poor' Category; Flight Delays Reported At IGI Airport
Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing
Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended Again; Apply Till January 10, 2026 At sbi.co.in
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended Again; Apply Till January 10, 2026 At sbi.co.in
India's Office Net Leasing Hits Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In 2025
India's Office Net Leasing Hits Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In 2025

'Calm Seas Don't Teach You...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence After Team India's Heavy Defeat To South Africa

When India’s Test team suffered a crushing 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test at Guwahati, completing a 2-0 series whitewash and handing the Proteas their first Test-series win in India in 25 years, their captain Shubman Gill did not offer excuses. Instead, he appealed for calm, unity, and resilience.

Gill’s words come at a time when Indian cricket finds itself at a crossroads. The loss in Guwahati was the heaviest ever by runs in India’s Test history, and has raised tough questions about team strategy, selection, mindset and preparation. Amid widespread criticism, both from fans and former players, Gill’s appeal for unity was a call to regroup rather than retreat.

Despite the defeat, Gill emphasised that defeat is not the end. His message was simple: recover, recalibrate and return stronger. "Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger," he effectively told a distraught cricket-loving nation. Many recognise that rebuilding takes time and this moment requires more than just immediate fixes; it demands honest reflection and long-term vision.

For now, Indian cricket must come to terms with the scale of failure, but also with the opportunity to rebuild. Shubman Gill’s leadership, tested in adversity, will be key to navigating a path forward. Whether the team can harness this low point to reignite its fighting spirit remains the question everyone awaits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Requests BCCI To Introduce Extended Camps Ahead Of Test Series:...

Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Requests BCCI To Introduce Extended Camps Ahead Of Test Series:...

Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral

AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Michael Neser's Spectacular Catch Ends Joe Root's Stunning Innings Of...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Michael Neser's Spectacular Catch Ends Joe Root's Stunning Innings Of...

Tempers Flare! Kieron Pollard Loses Cool & Engages In Heated Exchange With Naseem Shah During ILT20...

Tempers Flare! Kieron Pollard Loses Cool & Engages In Heated Exchange With Naseem Shah During ILT20...

'I've Decided To Step Away': Novak Djokovic Ends His Involvement With PTPA, Citing Transparency &...

'I've Decided To Step Away': Novak Djokovic Ends His Involvement With PTPA, Citing Transparency &...