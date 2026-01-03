IND Vs NZ ODI Squad: Shubman Gill Returns, Shreyas Included Subject To Fitness; Bumrah, Hardik Rested

India announced their 15-man squad for the IND vs NZ ODI series starting on January 11. Captain Shubman Gill returns to lead the side while vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also included subject to fitness. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested while Mohammed Siraj also makes a comeback to the team.

Shreyas Iyer is yet to receive a clearance to play but was named in the squad. The vice-captain will play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 6. His fitness will be analysed and a call on his participation will be taken accordingly. KL Rahul, who captained vs South Africa remains first choice keeper. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli showcased their class in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and will retain their places in the side.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, India chose against risking Jasprit Bumrah or Hardik Pandya. The two are crucial to India's chances in the tournament and their injury records suggest they warrant protection. In the case of Hardik, BCCI mentioned that the Mumbai Indians captain was not fit to bowl 10 overs yet.

Shreyas' return meant that Ruturaj Gaikwad was omitted from the squad. The Chennai Super Kings star was hard done by given his stellar century in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Ranchi. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also hit a century in the series, is retained as a third opener.

Rishabh Pant also keeps his place in the side as a backup to KL Rahul. Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan have all fired in the VHT, but Agarkar has continued to back Pant to play a part should the need arise.

Mohammed Siraj returns to lead the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh make up the pace bowling unit. In Hardik's absence, Nitish Kumar Reddy has been picked alongside all-rounders Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja.