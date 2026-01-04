Image: byjohnmartin/WealthArigato / X

Former Australian star Damien Martyn is recovering well after being placed in an induced coma, his wife confirmed in a statement. Martyn was hospitalised on December 27 after suffering meningitis. The World Cup winner was fighting for his life but is under care at Gold Coast University Hospital but is now able to talk and respond to treatment.

“We would like to thank everybody for the incredible outpouring of support our family has received. Damien is progressing well with his treatment. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time," Martyn's wife Amanda said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 54‑year‑old was rushed to a Queensland hospital on December 27, diagnosed with the serious brain‑related illness and placed in a medically induced coma. Martyn, one of Australia’s most elegant stroke‑makers of the 1990s and 2000s, remains under close medical care at Gold Coast University Hospital, where doctors are monitoring his condition.

Meningitis refers to inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is often caused by viruses or bacteria with the person developing a sudden fever, severe headache, and stiff neck, which can lead to an immediate need for medical care.

Martyn’s illustrious international career included 67 Tests and 208 ODIs for Australia between 1992 and 2006, with a Test batting average of 46.37. He was widely admired for his elegant style and composed finishing in One‑Day cricket, and played a key role in Australia’s triumph at the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg, Indian champion VVS Laxman, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan were among the cricket greats to send their best wishes to Martyn.