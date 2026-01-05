 '10 Sixes In 24 Balls': Captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi Goes BERSERK In IND Vs SA U19 Clash Ahead Of World Cup 2026
India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showcased his hitting prowess. Leading the India U19 side, the 14-year-old slammed a quick-fire half-century in the game against South Africa U19. The Rajasthan Royals star batted 24 balls, smashing 10 sixes in them, with 64 of his 68 runs coming in boundaries.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to defy all odds with yet another show of brutal hitting. Just 14, the Bihar teenager has taken cricket by storm showing talent beyond his years. On Monday, Suryavanshi stroked a stunning half-century in the IND U19 clash against South Africa.

Chasing 246 to win, Suryavanshi unleashed fire on the Proteas attack, clearing the fence with relative ease. He reached his half-century in just 19 deliveries, setting the tone for India U19. Suryavasnhi tonked 10 sixes in a show of brutal hitting in the 24 balls he faced. He managed 68 on Monday, with 64 of those coming in boundaries.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a memorable 2025 and now has carried that into 2026. Leading the side in the absence of Ayush Mhatre, it was his effort that helped India seal victory in the weather-marred clash.

Suryavanshi scored centuries in the IPL, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. He is now leading the side in South Africa ahead of the U19 World Cup. Suryavanshi holds the record for the fastest century by in Under-19 cricket, reaching the milestone off just 52 balls against England in Worcester. His century in the IPL was the fastest by an Indian, coming of just 35 balls. The left-hander was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.

Vaibhav's form will be key to India's chances of lifting the tournament.

