 Virat Kohli To Collab With Mr Beast? YouTube Star Makes Public Plea For India Ace In Viral Video
Virat Kohli's stardom has no bounds with his reach spreading all around the globe. Now, famous Youtube star Mr Beast has made a public request for the former India captain to appear on his channel in a recent video. Mr Beast is the most subscribed Youtuber in the world and made a plea on national Tv saying, 'Hey Virat Kohli, I'm trying to film with you.'

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
article-image

Youtube legend Mr Beast has reached out to Virat Kohli once again in hopes to collaborate with the India cricket legend for a video. Kohli's popularity has no boundaries and the former India captain is one of the most followed athletes online. A video with Kohli would mean new heights for Mr Beast, who has the most subscribers on YouTube.

"Hey Virat Kohli, I'm trying to film with you," Mr Beast, said live on TV while appearing on NDTV.

Mr Beast is no stranger to collaborations with high profile sport stars. The America based Youtuber has previously worked with football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. The video of Ronaldo on Mr Beast's channel gained 342million views. Even Neymar's video gained 155m views.

This is not the first time Mr Beast has sought out a collaboration with the Indian ace. Earlier in 2025, the Youtube ace had tweeted to Virat Kohli asking if he could join him for one of the videos.

No Virat Kohli For Vijay Hazare Trophy, India Star Opts Out Of Railways Clash Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI...
article-image

While several Indian cricketers have turned to Youtube in recent times, Kohli has maintained the privacy of a personal life. The former India captain moved to London where he resides with his wife Anushka Sharma and two kids.

Kohli will return to action in the IND vs NZ ODI series starting on January 11. The 37-year-old has been in stellar form in the build up the series. Kohli has scored 50 or more in his 6 innings in the 50-over format, winning the player of the series in the IND vs SA ODI series.

