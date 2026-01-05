Fazlani Academy, CNS, Christ Church & Thakur Public Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: An engaging day of inter-school football unfolded across the WINGS and MSSA Ground venues as the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed competitive knockout clashes and playoff encounters across U-14 and U-12 age groups.

At WINGS, the U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament kicked off with Fazlani Learning Academy (Mazagaon) producing a composed performance to defeat Don Bosco International (Matunga) 2–0 in a hard-fought contest. Burhanuddin Neemuchwala opened the scoring before an own goal from Rishabh Narayan sealed the win. Later in the day, CNS School (Kandivali) put in a dominant display to overcome St. Dominic Savio 3–1, with goals from Aarya Shah Carey, Aum Parekh, and Ved Nair, while Advait V. pulled one back for St. Dominic Savio.

In the U-14 Boys 3rd Division Playoffs, Ryan International ICSE (Malad) edged past St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 1–0 thanks to a decisive strike from Bhavya Patel. Utpal Sanghvi (Vile Parle) followed up with a confident 3–1 victory over Gokuldham High School (Goregaon), inspired by a superb hattrick from Ayaansh Mathur, while Rudrapriy Amberkar netted the lone goal for Gokuldham.

Across at the MSSA Ground, the spotlight was on the U-12 Boys 4th Division Playoffs, where Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) delivered one of the most commanding performances of the day, defeating Ryan International (Goregaon) 4–0. Ibrahim Ansari and Ilhaan Kardame both struck braces to lead their side to a comfortable win.

Billabong High International (Malad) secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Nalanda Public School (Mulund) through Swaraj Bansode’s solitary goal. Universal School (Ghatkopar) and Vibgyor (Malad) remained goalless in regulation time before Vibgyor edged the tie-breaker 4–3. Thakur Public School (Kandivali) then impressed in a goal-filled encounter, thrashing Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) 5–1 with goals from Chiravu Karande, Shiv Bhat, Shirish Shrivastav, Ibrahim Shaikh, and Zidane Ray.

B.D. Somani International School (Cuffe Parade) and Podar CIA (Powai) also played out a goalless draw, with B.D. Somani holding their nerve to win the tie-breaker 3–2. Lakshdham High School (Goregaon) registered a tight 1–0 win over Smt. AVM (Juhu) through Shivansh Singh’s strike, while Aditya Birla World Academy (Tardeo) edged Bombay Scottish (Powai) by the same scoreline courtesy of Parav Joshi. The day concluded with Green Acres Academy (Chembur) securing a solid 2–0 victory over JBCN International (Oshiwara), with goals from Jivin Upadhyay and Hrishit Jain.

Brief Scores — January 5 (Venues: WINGS & MSSA Ground)

U-14 Boys – Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament

Fazlani L. Academy (Mazagaon) 2 (B. Neemuchwala, R. Narayan OG) bt Don Bosco Int. (Matunga) 0

CNS School (Kandivali) 3 (A. Shah Carey, A. Parekh, V. Nair) bt St. Dominic Savio 1 (Advait V.)

U-14 Boys – 3rd Division Playoffs

Ryan Int. ICSE (Malad) 1 (B. Patel) bt St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 0

Utpal Sanghvi (Vile Parle) 3 (A. Mathur 3) bt Gokuldham H.S (Goregaon) 1 (R. Amberkar)

U-12 Boys – 4th Division Playoffs

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 4 (I. Ansari 2, I. Kardame 2) bt Ryan Int. (Goregaon) 0

Billabong High (Malad) 1 (S. Bansode) bt Nalanda Public (Mulund) 0

Universal (Ghatkopar) 0 drew with Vibgyor (Malad) 0; Vibgyor won tie-breaker 4–3

Thakur Public (Kandivali) 5 (C. Karande, S. Bhat, S. Shrivastav, I. Shaikh, Z. Ray) bt Rustomjee Camb. Int. (Dahisar) 1 (G. Jain)

B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 0 drew with Podar CIA (Powai) 0; B.D. Somani won tie-breaker 3–2

Lakshdham (Goregaon) 1 (S. Singh) bt Smt. AVM (Juhu) 0

Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 1 (P. Joshi) bt Bombay Scottish (Powai) 0

Green Acres (Chembur) 2 (J. Upadhyay, H. Jain) bt JBCN Int. (Oshiwara) 0