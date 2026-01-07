Who Is Ridhima Pathak? Indian Sports Presenter In Spotlight Amid BPL Controversy

Image: Ridhima Pathak/Instagram

Ridhima Pathak is an Indian sports presenter, anchor, and media personality who has become a recognizable face in cricket broadcasting and sports entertainment. Known for her confident on‑screen presence and versatility, she has hosted major sporting events and interviewed top athletes and celebrities, earning respect from fans and industry professionals alike.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on February 17, 1990, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Pathak pursued engineering before shifting her focus to media and broadcasting. After completing her degree from Pune University, she began her career as a radio jockey at Radio Mirchi in Pune, where she developed her voice and presentation skills. Later, she transitioned into sports media, a field where her passion truly shone.

Rise in Sports Broadcasting

Over the years, Ridhima has worked with leading sports networks such as Star Sports, Sony Six, and Ten Sports, becoming known for her insightful analysis and engaging interviews. She has hosted coverage for major cricket tournaments and sporting events, connecting with audiences through her articulate delivery and deep understanding of the game.

Her work also includes interviewing prominent sports personalities and celebrities, showcasing her versatility beyond traditional sports presenting.

Recent Headlines and BPL Controversy

Pathak’s name has recently been in the news amid the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026 controversy. Initially reported by some outlets as being dropped from the BPL hosting panel amid political tensions between India and Bangladesh’s cricket boards, Pathak clarified that she chose to withdraw from the role voluntarily. In a statement, she emphasized that national sentiment influenced her decision and that she was not removed by the organizers.

She posted on social media, saying her nation “comes first” and reaffirmed her long‑standing dedication to cricket while underscoring her respect for the game’s integrity.

What Makes Her Stand Out

Ridhima’s journey from engineering graduate to prominent sports presenter highlights her adaptability and passion for broadcasting. Her ability to navigate high‑pressure live shows, interact with cricket stars, and engage audiences has made her a respected figure in Indian sports media.