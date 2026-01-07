'Maidan Me Hi Jawab Diya Jaayega..': Shaheen Afridi Breaks Silence On Asia Cup Handshake Controversy, Fires Warning Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Shaheen Afridi | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler has hit out at Indian cricket team for their conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 last year. The tournament was marred by continued altercations between the two teams as political tensions spilled over the cricket field. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake the hands of their opponents on each occassion, a trend that followed into other IND vs PAK matches.

Speaking on the controversy, Shaheen Afridi maintained Pakistan's innocence, blaming India for breaking sportsman spirit.

"It is obvious that people across the border have broken sportsman spirit. Our work is to play cricket and we are focused on the same. We will try and give them an answer on the field," Afridi told reporters in Lahore.

Afridi's statement comes as Pakistan have lost their last 5 games against India in T20Is. In fact, in 15 IND vs PAK games, Pakistan have only registered three victories. The last of these wins came in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In the Asia Cup, India won all 3 games, including the final in Dubai.

The Asia Cup controversy is far from resolved with India yet to receive their trophy. Suryakumar Yadav and Co refused to accept the title from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as PCB chief and Pakistan's internal minister. The trophy is at the ACC headquarters in Dubai even as the Pakistan team were handed their age group trophies by Naqvi.

India and Pakistan will once again face off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The match is set for February 14 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India and Pakistan play their matches at neutral venues following the Champions Trophy 2025 controversy early in 2025.