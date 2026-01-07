Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Set To Marry Saaniya Chandhok On THIS Date; Here's What Reports Claim

Image: Sachin Tendulkar//Instagram/X

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is all set to embark on a new chapter in his personal life as he prepares to tie the knot on March 5, 2026, with his fiance Saaniya Chandhok. The announcement has created a buzz among fans and media, blending the worlds of sport and high society.

According to The Times of India reports, the announcement has created a buzz among fans and media, blending the worlds of sport and high society, the wedding festivities are expected to be intimate, with close family and friends in attendance, reflecting the Tendulkar family’s preference for private celebrations.

Arjun, a cricketer himself who has played domestic cricket and featured in the Indian Premier League, got engaged to Saaniya, an entrepreneur and granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, in a private ceremony in August 2025.

Sachin Tendulkar, often regarded as one of cricket’s greatest icons, and his wife Anjali are reportedly delighted about the upcoming nuptials, as fans eagerly look forward to the celebrations and share in the family’s joy. The upcoming wedding adds a heartwarming personal milestone to Arjun’s journey, which continues both on and off the cricket field.

The marriage not only celebrates the union of two individuals but also brings together families from renowned sporting and business backgrounds.

In a sweet and candid moment that sent fans into celebration mode, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar confirmed that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is officially engaged. The revelation came during a Q&A session on Reddit, where a curious fan asked, “Did Arjun really get engaged?” To this, Sachin replied with warmth and pride, “Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

The confirmation from the Master Blaster himself comes days after speculation had been swirling across social media regarding Arjun’s reported engagement to Saaniya Chandok. While no formal public announcement had been made earlier, fans had picked up on subtle online clues and media reports, which hinted at a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/ Reddit

Now, with Sachin’s statement, the good news has been made official, much to the joy of Indian cricket fans and well-wishers of the Tendulkar family. Social media has once again been flooded with congratulatory messages, with many expressing happiness over Arjun entering a new chapter of life.

Arjun Tendulkar, who has been making his mark in domestic cricket, has grown up in the public eye. This heartwarming milestone has added a personal and emotional touch to his journey, and fans are thrilled to be part of the moment through Sachin’s openness.

With Sachin expressing excitement and blessings for his son’s new beginning, the Tendulkar household surely has much to celebrate and the cricketing world is joining in with love.