Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Tendulkar Spotted With Beer Bottle During Goa Vacation; Video Goes Viral

Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from international cricket years ago, but his name continues to command attention, and so does his family - especially his daughter, Sara Tendulkar. She often finds herself in the spotlight, with her social media posts frequently going viral. This time, however, it is a vacation video from Goa that has set the internet buzzing.
Sara Tendulkar is currently holidaying in Goa, and a video from her trip has been shared across social media platforms. The now-viral clip shows her strolling along Goa’s streets with three friends, dressed in a red short floral dress.
What caught the attention of netizens was the beer bottle visible in her hand as she walked casually on the street.
The video, which appears to be shot by a passerby, sparked reactions online. While some users criticised her for being seen with a beer bottle in public, others came out in her defence, pointing out that she is an adult on a personal vacation and has every right to enjoy her time as she chooses.
Sara, who enjoys a strong following on social media, is often praised for her simplicity, which is why the video prompted mixed reactions.
Sara has steadily carved out her own identity away from the world of sports and films. She is a wellness entrepreneur and serves as a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. In addition, she runs her own Pilates studio and is invested in promoting health and fitness. Academically, Sara holds a master’s degree in Nutrition from London.