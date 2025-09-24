'Lucky To Have You As Our Son': Sachin Tendulkar Leaves Heartfelt Note For Arjun Tendulkar On His 26th Birthday | X @sachin_rt

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar, turned 26 years old today, on September 26, 2025. Cricket fraternities are coming together to wish the birthday boy. Arjun Tendulkar, who is aiming for a bright career in cricket, also received a heartfelt wish from his father. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to his X handle and penned wishes for his son, along with some memorable pictures of them together.

Sachin posted an old picture of himself with baby Arjun while carrying him in his hands. The picture revives old memories of young Sachin, while Arjun is unrecognizable with his innocent baby face. In another picture, Sachin shared recent moments with Arjun while riding on a cruise, both looking handsome and dashing, dad and son, duo.

Take A Look:

Sachin penned a heartfelt note for Arjun- "We are lucky to have you as our son. To watch you grow into the amazing human being that you are has been a joy. We are so proud of you. Happy birthday, Arjun!! May God bless you always."

Arjun Tendulkar turned 26 this year, while he was last seen playing during the ongoing Dr K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament in Bengaluru. Junior Tendulkar recently made headlines when he announced his engagement with Saaniya Chandok, who is the granddaughter of well-known businessman from Mumbai, Ravi Ghai.

Arjun Tendulkar Engaged To Saaniya Chandok:

Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, who is the granddaughter of well-known businessman from Mumbai, Ravi Ghai, last month. According to reports, the engagement was a private celebration attended only by close relatives and friends from both families. So far, neither the Tendulkar family nor the Ghai family has released an official statement about the occasion.

The engagement marks a new chapter in Arjun’s personal life, even as he continues to build his cricket career.