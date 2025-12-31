 Mountainers Rescue Baby Fox After Its Head Gets Stuck in Plastic Container; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMountainers Rescue Baby Fox After Its Head Gets Stuck in Plastic Container; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Mountainers Rescue Baby Fox After Its Head Gets Stuck in Plastic Container; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A touching wildlife rescue has captured the internet’s attention after mountaineers saved a baby fox whose head was trapped inside a plastic container during a climb. The incident, recorded on video and now going viral across social media platforms.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Mountainers Rescue Baby Fox After Its Head Gets Stuck in Plastic Container; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH | X @Enezator

A touching wildlife rescue has captured the internet’s attention after mountaineers saved a baby fox whose head was trapped inside a plastic container during a climb. The incident, recorded on video and now going viral across social media platforms, highlights both human compassion and the growing threat of plastic waste to wildlife.

In the viral clip, two mountaineers can be seen trekking through a snow-covered mountainous region when they suddenly spot a small fox sitting helplessly on the snow. The animal’s head was completely stuck inside a plastic container, while plastic wrapping could also be seen entangled around its body. The fox appeared exhausted and frightened, struggling to free itself.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to the mountaineers, the fox likely got its head stuck while searching for food inside the discarded container. Plastic waste in remote natural areas has increasingly become a danger to animals, often leading to injuries or even death if not addressed in time.

FPJ Shorts
School Winter Holidays Extended: Punjab Schools Closed Till January 7; Details Here
School Winter Holidays Extended: Punjab Schools Closed Till January 7; Details Here
Kapil Dev Plays Gully Cricket With Young Kids On Ujjain Streets; VIDEO Goes Viral
Kapil Dev Plays Gully Cricket With Young Kids On Ujjain Streets; VIDEO Goes Viral
Thane Civic Elections 26: 2,013 Polling Stations Set Up Across 33 Centres, Floor-Wise Planning Completed
Thane Civic Elections 26: 2,013 Polling Stations Set Up Across 33 Centres, Floor-Wise Planning Completed
Mumbai News: Siddharth Municipal General Hospital Reconstruction Progresses In Goregaon West, 306-Bed Facility To Boost Public Healthcare
Mumbai News: Siddharth Municipal General Hospital Reconstruction Progresses In Goregaon West, 306-Bed Facility To Boost Public Healthcare

Without hesitation, one of the mountaineers carefully approached the fox while the other recorded the incident. Displaying calmness and quick thinking, the rescuer gently held the animal and removed the plastic container from its head within seconds. Once freed, the fox immediately regained its composure and ran off into the snow, escaping unharmed.

The video has since gone viral, with netizens praising the mountaineers for their presence of mind and kindness. Many social media users also expressed concern over plastic pollution in natural habitats, calling for stricter waste management and responsible tourism in ecologically sensitive areas.

Read Also
'Display Of Unity & Courage': Entire Troop Of Monkeys Leap Into Odisha River After Crocodile Attacks...
article-image

“Humanity still exists,” wrote one user, while another commented, “This is why plastic waste is deadly for wildlife. One careless act can cost an innocent life.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Flat De Denge, Bas Aap Apna Hijab Utaar Dena': Kashmiri Muslim Girl Alleges Discrimination While...

'Flat De Denge, Bas Aap Apna Hijab Utaar Dena': Kashmiri Muslim Girl Alleges Discrimination While...

Kapil Dev Plays Gully Cricket With Young Kids On Ujjain Streets; VIDEO Goes Viral

Kapil Dev Plays Gully Cricket With Young Kids On Ujjain Streets; VIDEO Goes Viral

Indore Water Deaths: Congress Workers Protest At Banganga Police Station, Demand FIR Against...

Indore Water Deaths: Congress Workers Protest At Banganga Police Station, Demand FIR Against...

Mountainers Rescue Baby Fox After Its Head Gets Stuck in Plastic Container; Heartwarming Video Goes...

Mountainers Rescue Baby Fox After Its Head Gets Stuck in Plastic Container; Heartwarming Video Goes...

New Year 2026 Rings In Kiribati Island, Grand Celebration Kicks Off - Visuals Inside

New Year 2026 Rings In Kiribati Island, Grand Celebration Kicks Off - Visuals Inside