Mountainers Rescue Baby Fox After Its Head Gets Stuck in Plastic Container; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH | X @Enezator

A touching wildlife rescue has captured the internet’s attention after mountaineers saved a baby fox whose head was trapped inside a plastic container during a climb. The incident, recorded on video and now going viral across social media platforms, highlights both human compassion and the growing threat of plastic waste to wildlife.

In the viral clip, two mountaineers can be seen trekking through a snow-covered mountainous region when they suddenly spot a small fox sitting helplessly on the snow. The animal’s head was completely stuck inside a plastic container, while plastic wrapping could also be seen entangled around its body. The fox appeared exhausted and frightened, struggling to free itself.

WATCH VIDEO:

During the climb, mountaineers noticed a fox whose head was stuck in a plastic container and saved the animal’s life this way. 🦊⛰️pic.twitter.com/FW1ksuZ0ps — Enezator (@Enezator) December 30, 2025

According to the mountaineers, the fox likely got its head stuck while searching for food inside the discarded container. Plastic waste in remote natural areas has increasingly become a danger to animals, often leading to injuries or even death if not addressed in time.

Without hesitation, one of the mountaineers carefully approached the fox while the other recorded the incident. Displaying calmness and quick thinking, the rescuer gently held the animal and removed the plastic container from its head within seconds. Once freed, the fox immediately regained its composure and ran off into the snow, escaping unharmed.

The video has since gone viral, with netizens praising the mountaineers for their presence of mind and kindness. Many social media users also expressed concern over plastic pollution in natural habitats, calling for stricter waste management and responsible tourism in ecologically sensitive areas.

“Humanity still exists,” wrote one user, while another commented, “This is why plastic waste is deadly for wildlife. One careless act can cost an innocent life.”