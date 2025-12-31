Kapil Dev Plays Gully Cricket With Young Kids On Ujjain Streets; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Ujjain, December 31: Former Team India Captain and World Cup Winning all-rounder Kapil Dev enjoyed a fun moment with young kids in the streets of Ujjain. A video has gone viral on social media in which the former World Cup Winning Captain is seen playing gully cricket with the kids on the street.

There are instances when older men feel the urge to play a ball whenever they spot young kids playing cricket in the streets. The same appeared to have happened with the World Cup winning captain of Team India, Kapil Dev when he spotted a few kids playing cricket in the streets of Ujjain.

He reportedly went to the kids and tried his hand at the game after a long time. Kapil Dev can be seen in the video with the bat in his hand and playing a shot on the leg side.

A bowler bowls on his legs and he swings the bat to hit the ball in the fine leg region. He kept posing for camera while holding on to the shot. He then hands over the bat to a kid who was waiting beside him for his chance.

The heart warming video of Kapil Dev hit the internet and the video is going viral on social media.