Video: Kapil Dev Seen Grooving To Song 'Saamne Yeh Kaun Aaya' As Vikram Aditya Kohli Sings Iconic Track

Former Indian great Kapil Dev was seen grooving to the song 'Saamne yeh kaun aaya' as singer or composer Vikram Aditya Kohli was seen singing for some of his close friends. In a video shared on Instagram, he wrote, 'Singing for my Delhi friends who give me so much love - Kapil Paa ji again on the floor'.

Kapil Dev has arguably been one of India's greatest captains and was among the leading all-rounders in the world. Known as 'Haryana Hurricane', the retired cricketer ushered a new era for India by propelling them to 1983 World Cup victory. He is also the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 434 and notably captained the country to a series victory in England in 1986.

"It is always tough to play in England" - Kapil Dev

With India's five-Test tour of England looming, Dev said Shubman Gill needs to repay the selectors' faith by asserting himself as an authoritative figure in the away series. Speaking to Sportstar, Dev claimed:

"It is always tough to play in England because of the exacting conditions. Also, the home team can throw up new challenges in conditions they are better placed to exploit, but this Indian team, with a new captain (Shubman Gill), raises hopes of a new era to look forward to. It won’t be easy. It is never easy in England and Australia, but someone must take responsibility. Gill is the man suited to assume the role of a leader. The selectors have weighed all the strong points and made him the captain with a purpose, a long-term investment. He will need the support of the team and the fans. He is young and will learn to give his best and bring the best out of the boys."