 PAK Vs SL 1st T20I 2026: Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Mimics Hasaranga's Celebration After Dismissing Him | VIDEO
The incident happened when Hasaranga tried to attack Abrar but ended up getting caught at long-off after hitting the ball in the air. As soon as the catch was taken, Abrar broke into a big smile and celebrated the wicket in Hasaranga's own trademark style.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Mimics Hasaranga's Celebration After Dismissing Him | X

Dambulla, January 7: Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed finally had his revenge moment against Sri Lankan spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga during the SL Vs Pak1st T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on Wednesday. The incident added to the fun but intense celebratory rivalry between the two spin bowlers.

The incident happened when Hasaranga tried to attack Abrar but ended up getting caught at long-off after hitting the ball in the air. As soon as the catch was taken, Abrar broke into a big smile and celebrated the wicket in Hasaranga's own trademark style. The moment stood out because both players share a history of copying each other's celebrations in earlier matches.

This was not the first time the two have exchanged celebrations. In an earlier game, Abrar had celebrated a wicket using Hasaranga's signature style. Later in that same match, Hasaranga responded in a playful way by celebrating in Abrar's style and running towards him while Abrar was sitting in the dugout after taking a wicket. That moment had gone viral and added spice to their on-field rivalry.

This time, however, Abrar had the final say. After dismissing Hasaranga, he repeated the celebration with a smile, clearly enjoying the payback. Fans loved the moment, calling it friendly banter rather than bad blood.

However, it will be interesting to see if Hasaranga gives it back to him as he is also scheduled to bowl in the second innings of the game. Abrar Ahmed bowled exceptionally well in the first innings taking three wickets in his four overs giving on 25 runs at an economy of 6.25.

article-image

Hasaranga scored 18 runs from 12 balls he faced with 3 boundaries at a strike rate of 150. Sri Lanka managed to score 128 runs for 9 wickets in their 20 overs and Pakistan need 129 to win the first game of the 3-match series. Janith Liyanage was the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with 40 runs in 31 balls with 2 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of over 129.

