Asia Cup 2025: Abrar Ahmed & Wanindu Hasaranga Embrace One Another After On-Field Banter In PAK vs SL Super 4 Clash; Video

Abrar Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan leggie Abrar Ahmed and his Sri Lankan counterpart Wanindu Hasaranga shared a brilliant camaraderie after their banter in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Following the match, cameras captured the moment of Abrar and Hasaranga sharing a laugh over their gestures after taking wickets.

Abrar mimicked Hasaranga's celebration after dismissing the wrist-spinner cheaply in the first innings. Nevertheless, Hasaranga gave it back to his Pakistani counterpart after taking a blinder of a catch catch off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling to see the back of Fakhar Zaman. The 28-year-old repeated it after castling Saim Ayub with an outstanding delivery as Abrar looked on from the dugout.

Nevertheless, all was well between the two leg-spinners once the game was done and embraced one another. Watch the below video:

Sri Lanka face steep task after losing their second consecutive Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka now face a steep task ahead of them if they want to reach the final of Asia Cup 2025 as they likely will be at the mercy of the other sides. After Pakistan put them into bat in Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka struggled for momentum as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kamindu Mendis' 44-ball 50 gave their side 133 runs on the board. The bowlers did have Pakistan in a spot of bother after reducing them to 80/5. But they failed to keep the pressure on the opposition as Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat's unbroken 58-run stand sealed a five-wicket victory for Pakistan with two overs to spare.

With Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Team India having won one game each and Sri Lanka succumbing to two losses, they need a miracle to reach the final. The net run-rate could play a massive role in the business end of the Super 4 stage.