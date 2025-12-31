 'Flat De Denge, Bas Aap Apna Hijab Utaar Dena': Kashmiri Muslim Girl Alleges Discrimination While Searching For Flat In Delhi
A video of a Kashmiri Muslim girl in Delhi alleging she was denied rental accommodation due to her identity has gone viral. Identified as Munazza, she claims landlords refused her flats and one asked her to remove her hijab. The clip sparked outrage online, with users calling it blatant religious discrimination.

A purported video of a Kashmiri girl living in Delhi has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage over alleged religious discrimination in the rental housing market. In the clip, the woman narrates her struggle to find a flat in the national capital, claiming she was repeatedly denied accommodation because of her identity.

According to social media posts, the girl has been identified as Munazza, a Kashmiri Muslim student searching for a rented flat in Delhi. The video was shared by an X handle named The Muslim, which alleged that Munazza was refused housing for being Muslim and was even asked to remove her hijab to be considered for a flat.

In the video, Munazza, wearing a hijab, says that living in Delhi itself is a struggle for students, but the real hardship begins when searching for accommodation. She claims that many landlords outright refuse to rent flats to Muslims and that the situation worsens when she reveals she is a Kashmiri Muslim. She further alleges that one person told her she could get a flat only if she removed her hijab.

"Subah se ab tak maine lagbhag 7–8 flats dekhe honge. Ek ne kaha ki aap humwatan ho? Aur ek bande ne yeh bhi bol diya ki koi problem nahi hai, hum aapko flat de denge, bas aap apna hijab utaar dena. Bhai, karoon main kya?” the woman says in the video.

The clip has sparked widespread criticism online, with users calling it a clear case of religious discrimination. Several social media users questioned how long such practices would continue, while others described the incident as a reflection of deep-rooted bias against minorities.

