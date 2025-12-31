'Uska Prem Pakistan Se Bahut Hai': Spiritual Leader Devkinandan Thakur Threatens Shah Rukh Khan Over Buying Bangladeshi Player In KKR For ₹9.20 Crore - Watch Video

Devkinandan Thakur / Shah Rukh Khan / Mustafizur Rahman | Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders bought Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman for a whopping amount of Rs. 9.20 crore. However, due to the current unrest in the neighbouring country, many Indians are not happy with how Hindus are being treated there. Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur, who is currently in Mumbai, is upset with KKR for having a Bangladeshi cricketer in their team, and he has threathened SRK and KKR management. He wants Rahman to be thrown out of the team.

While talking to his followers in Mumbai, Thakur said, "Aap jaante hai, humne yeh kaha tha, Bangladesh ka koi cricketer nahi aana chahiye. Humne search karwaya, kis IPL team mein Bangladeshi hai. Ek Bangladeshi cricketer hai, jo IPL mein kharida gaya hai. Aur jaante ho kisne kharida hai? Yahi rehta hai tumhari Bambai mein, ek team ka maalik hai. Humne suna hai uska prem Pakistan se bahut hai. Humne suna hai uska prem aise logon se bahut hai jo Hinduo ko dukh de (You know I said that no Bangladeshi cricketer should come. We searched and found out which team has a Bangladeshi player. There is a Bangladeshi cricketer who was bought in the IPL. And do you know who bought him? He lives in Mumbai, and he owns a team. We have heard that he has a great love for Pakistan. We have heard that he has a great love for people who hurt Hindus)."

He further said, "Agar tumhe Hinduo se prem hai, Bharat se prem hai, aur agar Hinduo ke marne ka dhukh tumko bhi hai, toh Mr. KKR uss Bangladesh ke khiladi ko apni team se nikal ke bahar karo. Agar woh khiladi tumhari team mein raha, toh majbur hojayenge hum, tumhari team ka bahishkar karne ke liye aur uss khiladi ko Bharat se Bangladesh wapis bhejne ke liye (If you love Hindus, love India, and are also saddened by the death of Hindus, then Mr. KKR, expel that Bangladeshi player from your team. If that player remains on your team, we will be forced to boycott your team and send that player back from India to Bangladesh)."

Devkinandan Thakur Warns Shah Rukh Khan

He further revealed that Rahman was bought for Rs. 9.20 crore, and questioned whether where that money will be used. He said, "Woh paisa kaha jayega, uska prayog kya hoga? Tamaam Hindu maare jayenge, aur woh paisa de kaun raha hai, Hindustan mein apne aapko hero kehne wala. Agar KKR ne uss khiladi ko wapis nahi kiya, uski cancellation nahi ki, toh khela hobe, bahot bada khela hobe. Samay hai sambhal jao, samay hai sudhar jao, otherwise samay ulti disha mein behne lagega (Where will that money go, and what will it be used for? All Hindu people will be killed, and who is giving that money, the one who calls himself a hero in India. If KKR doesn't take him out of the team, then there will be a game, a big game. It's time to be careful, it's time to improve, otherwise time will start flowing in the opposite direction)."

IPL 2026 Auction Date

IPL 2026 auction happened on December 16, 2025, and things started getting worse in Bangladesh on December 18, 2025, after Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker, was brutally lynched and set on fire.

KKR or SRK is not yet share any statement about it.