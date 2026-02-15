O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore, Records 45% Jump On Valentine's Day

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, released on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day 2026. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film clashed with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main. Based on Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O'Romeo received mixed responses from audiences.

While some praised Shahid and Triptii's performances, others felt Vishal Bhardwaj's storytelling was weak. Despite this, the film opened to a respectable Rs 8.50 crore on Day 1.

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, O'Romeo earned Rs 12.25 crore on day 2, almost a 45% jump, driven by Valentine’s Day audiences. While on Saturday, O'Romeo’s Hindi occupancy stood at 23.26%, with Morning shows at 10.24%, Afternoon at 22.13%, Evening at 26.79%, and Night shows at 33.87%.

O'Romeo Budget

The makers of O'Romeo have not officially revealed the film's budget, but reports suggest it was made on Rs 120-150 crore.

About O'Romeo

O'Romeo marks Shahid and Vishal's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

The film also featured, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Hussain Dalal, and Rahul Deshpande, among others.

FPJ's O'Romeo Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn't disappointing either."