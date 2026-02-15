 O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore, Records 45% Jump On Valentine's Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentO'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore, Records 45% Jump On Valentine's Day

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore, Records 45% Jump On Valentine's Day

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, released on Friday, a day before Valentine's Day 2026, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Based on Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film clashed with Tu Yaa Main. It opened to Rs 8.50 crore on Day 1. Day 2 saw Rs 12.25 crore, a 45% jump, with 23.26% Hindi occupancy across shows.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, released on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day 2026. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film clashed with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main. Based on Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O'Romeo received mixed responses from audiences.

While some praised Shahid and Triptii's performances, others felt Vishal Bhardwaj's storytelling was weak. Despite this, the film opened to a respectable Rs 8.50 crore on Day 1.

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, O'Romeo earned Rs 12.25 crore on day 2, almost a 45% jump, driven by Valentine’s Day audiences. While on Saturday, O'Romeo’s Hindi occupancy stood at 23.26%, with Morning shows at 10.24%, Afternoon at 22.13%, Evening at 26.79%, and Night shows at 33.87%.

FPJ Shorts
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore, Records 45% Jump On Valentine's Day
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore, Records 45% Jump On Valentine's Day
Mumbai Airport Taxi Scam: Wadala Couple Duped Of 1,000 Thai Baht After Landing, Two Cab Drivers Arrested
Mumbai Airport Taxi Scam: Wadala Couple Duped Of 1,000 Thai Baht After Landing, Two Cab Drivers Arrested
महाशिवरात्रि 2026 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! 25+ Maha Shivratri Hindi Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Send Devotees On This Day
महाशिवरात्रि 2026 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! 25+ Maha Shivratri Hindi Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Send Devotees On This Day
Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears 11.56 Km Noida Metro Extension From Sector 142 To Botanical Garden
Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears 11.56 Km Noida Metro Extension From Sector 142 To Botanical Garden
Read Also
Avinash Tiwary On Playing Merciless Villain Jalal In O'Romeo: 'Character Beyond My Imagination,...
article-image

O'Romeo Budget

The makers of O'Romeo have not officially revealed the film's budget, but reports suggest it was made on Rs 120-150 crore.

Read Also
O'Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Impress, But Netizens Criticise 'Weak Script, Flop...
article-image

About O'Romeo

O'Romeo marks Shahid and Vishal's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

The film also featured, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Hussain Dalal, and Rahul Deshpande, among others.

Read Also
O'Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Impress In Vishal Bhardwaj's Stylish Tale Of Love &...
article-image

FPJ's O'Romeo Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn't disappointing either."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore,...
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore,...
Cooking Up A Storm With Ayesha Khan, Says, 'Eat What You Want, But Watch The Quantity'
Cooking Up A Storm With Ayesha Khan, Says, 'Eat What You Want, But Watch The Quantity'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 14: Mihir Plans To Celebrate Valentine's...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 14: Mihir Plans To Celebrate Valentine's...
Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar To Lead BMC's Clean Clean Mumbai League To Improve Mumbai's Ranking In...
Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar To Lead BMC's Clean Clean Mumbai League To Improve Mumbai's Ranking In...
Has Rajpal Yadav Been Released From Jail? Viral Video Shows Actor Thanking Salman Khan- Fact Check
Has Rajpal Yadav Been Released From Jail? Viral Video Shows Actor Thanking Salman Khan- Fact Check