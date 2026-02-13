O'Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Impress, But Netizens Criticise 'Weak Script, Flop Story'’

O'Romeo X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's new film O'Romeo hit theatres on Friday, February 13. The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal, with special appearances by Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vikrant Massey.

Based on Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O’Romeo has received mixed responses from audiences, while some praised Shahid and Triptii’s performances, others felt that director Vishal Bhardwaj's storytelling was weak. O'Romeo marks Shahid and Vishal's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

O'Romeo X Review

Soon after watching O'Romeo in theatres, audiences took to social media to share their reviews, with one user commenting, "After #Kaminey and #Haider, #Shahid delivered one of his most spectacular performances. Actors like #VarunDhawan and #Arjun Kapoor should learn what real acting looks like. Those who liked Border 2 can skip this one. One-word review: Brilliant."

"Shahid Kapoor is the backbone of the film. His intense and emotional scenes hit hard — especially one confrontation scene that got complete silence in the theatre. He brings depth to a pretty simple character," another wrote.

A disappointed user wrote, "It's interval in #ORomeo. Typical Vishal Bhardwaj slow burn till now. Shahid Kapoor is in his zone. Tripti Dimri more than impressive.Nana Patekar excellent in three scenes so far. Hussain Dalal is delivering an underrated performance. Just an average movie till now. Let’s see if the next half hour lifts it or not."

Another shared, "Shahid Kapoor as Ustara has no real depth. @tripti_dimri23 indeed is the only actor in the film who has an arc. They played Sridevi’s I Love You to Madhuri’s Dhak Dhak with no hearbeat whatsoever."

"#ORomeoReview ⭐️ 1/5Weak script, flop story & poor acting. Shahid Kapoor letdown, Triptii Dimri decent. Songs & direction… total miss!," read another X review.

The film is also clashing with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main, which also released today.