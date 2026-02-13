 O'Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Impress, But Netizens Criticise 'Weak Script, Flop Story'’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentO'Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Impress, But Netizens Criticise 'Weak Script, Flop Story'’

O'Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Impress, But Netizens Criticise 'Weak Script, Flop Story'’

Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo, which released on Friday alongside Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main, has garnered mixed reactions. While many praised Shahid’s performance, "Shahid Kapoor is the backbone of the film. His intense scenes hit hard," others criticised the storytelling. One disappointed viewer wrote, "Weak script, flop story & poor acting. Triptii Dimri is decent, but the film fails to engage."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
O'Romeo X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's new film O'Romeo hit theatres on Friday, February 13. The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal, with special appearances by Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vikrant Massey.

Based on Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O’Romeo has received mixed responses from audiences, while some praised Shahid and Triptii’s performances, others felt that director Vishal Bhardwaj's storytelling was weak. O'Romeo marks Shahid and Vishal's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

Read Also
O'Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Impress In Vishal Bhardwaj's Stylish Tale Of Love &...
article-image

O'Romeo X Review

Soon after watching O'Romeo in theatres, audiences took to social media to share their reviews, with one user commenting, "After #Kaminey and #Haider, #Shahid delivered one of his most spectacular performances. Actors like #VarunDhawan and #Arjun Kapoor should learn what real acting looks like. Those who liked Border 2 can skip this one. One-word review: Brilliant."

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win
Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details
AI 'SaaSpocalypse' Wipes ₹1.6 Lakh Crore: Nifty IT Crashes To 4-Month Low, TCS At 52-Week Bottom On Fears of 40% Revenue Deflation
AI 'SaaSpocalypse' Wipes ₹1.6 Lakh Crore: Nifty IT Crashes To 4-Month Low, TCS At 52-Week Bottom On Fears of 40% Revenue Deflation
'Entry Nahi, Legacy Introduction': Groom's Father Makes 'Dhurandhar-Style' Entry On Bullet At Wedding; Wins Internet With His Swag
'Entry Nahi, Legacy Introduction': Groom's Father Makes 'Dhurandhar-Style' Entry On Bullet At Wedding; Wins Internet With His Swag

"Shahid Kapoor is the backbone of the film. His intense and emotional scenes hit hard — especially one confrontation scene that got complete silence in the theatre. He brings depth to a pretty simple character," another wrote.

A disappointed user wrote, "It's interval in #ORomeo. Typical Vishal Bhardwaj slow burn till now. Shahid Kapoor is in his zone. Tripti Dimri more than impressive.Nana Patekar excellent in three scenes so far. Hussain Dalal is delivering an underrated performance. Just an average movie till now. Let’s see if the next half hour lifts it or not."

Another shared, "Shahid Kapoor as Ustara has no real depth. @tripti_dimri23 indeed is the only actor in the film who has an arc. They played Sridevi’s I Love You to Madhuri’s Dhak Dhak with no hearbeat whatsoever."

"#ORomeoReview ⭐️ 1/5Weak script, flop story & poor acting. Shahid Kapoor letdown, Triptii Dimri decent. Songs & direction… total miss!," read another X review.

Read Also
O'Romeo FIRST Review: Shahid Kapoor's 'Julie' Mira Rajput Calls Him 'Destiny's Child,' Says...
article-image

The film is also clashing with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main, which also released today.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Shares 'Moments From Real Life': Actress Post Unseen Mirror Selfies
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Shares 'Moments From Real Life': Actress Post Unseen Mirror Selfies
Priyanka Chopra Goes Completely See-Through In Daring ₹1 Lakh Gold-Pearl Maxi Dress For Latest...
Priyanka Chopra Goes Completely See-Through In Daring ₹1 Lakh Gold-Pearl Maxi Dress For Latest...
O'Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Impress, But Netizens Criticise 'Weak Script, Flop...
O'Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Impress, But Netizens Criticise 'Weak Script, Flop...
'Inki Aisi Taisi Karna Chalu Kar Denge...': Bishnoi Gang Threatens To Attack Ranveer Singh & Rohit...
'Inki Aisi Taisi Karna Chalu Kar Denge...': Bishnoi Gang Threatens To Attack Ranveer Singh & Rohit...
O'Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Impress In Vishal Bhardwaj's Stylish Tale Of Love &...
O'Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Impress In Vishal Bhardwaj's Stylish Tale Of Love &...