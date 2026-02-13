 O'Romeo FIRST Review: Shahid Kapoor's 'Julie' Mira Rajput Calls Him 'Destiny's Child,' Says 'Spectacular Is An Understatement'
Shahid Kapoor's new film O’Romeo hit theaters on Friday, February 13, ahead of Valentine’s Day 2026. His wife, Mira Rajput, was among the first to react. Sharing black-and-white photos in a 'Julie' T-shirt, she wrote, “My ROMEO… Destiny’s child.” She added, "It’s time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you. O’ROMEO in theaters."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
Mira Kapoor Praises Shahid Kapoor After O'Romeo Releases | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s new film O’Romeo has finally hit theatres today, Friday, February 13, just ahead of Valentine’s Day 2026. Among the first to review the film was his wife, Mira Rajput. The movie also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.

Mira Rajput's Note For Shahid Kapoor

Mira took to her Instagram handle, flaunting her 'Julie' T-shirt as a playful nod to Shahid’s film O'Romeo. Sharing black-and-white photos with him, she sweetly called him 'destiny's child.' She wrote, "My ROMEO, When he asks “main hoon ki hoon nahi?”, remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi. The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends. Because what holds you is the light. Destiny’s child.

She added, "It’s time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you. O’ROMEO in Theatres."

Mira Rajput Praises O'Romeo Team

On Instagram story, Mira shared a photo of Shahid, Triptii and director Vishal Bhardwaj, lauding the movie after the special screening of O'Romeo. Praising the cast, she wrote, "TEAM O'ROMEO, You'll created a world and a whirl. @vishalrbhardwaj you are a genius of finesse. And I will always cherish the times we laughed and laughed. To catch your tropes is like playing a thrilling game while relishing this new world. That BGM @tripti_dimri ferocity with innocence. I almost typed Afshan, you became her. A woman of power, who doesn't wield it heavily."

"@iamnanapatekar looks can kill, @tamannaahspeaks ETHEREAL, @nadiadwalagrandson @avinashtiwary15 @hussain.dalal @dishapatani And their entire cast & crew of O'Romeo: Ta Tha Thaiya! @shahidkapoor My Romeo, your best yet. Not a beat that missed," wrote Mira.

O'Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

