'Steps Were Planned On Set': Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Didn't Rehearse For O'Romeo Song Paan Ki Dukaan

The makers of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’Romeo unveiled one of its most awaited songs, 'Paan Ki Dukaan,' at a grand event held in Mumbai on Friday (February 6). The lively event saw Shahid Kapoor and leading lady Triptii Dimri in attendance, as they interacted with fans and shared insights about the song and the film.

Featuring Shahid and Disha Patani, Paan Ki Dukaan is being described as the film’s most unapologetically massy track. The song has been composed by director Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics by legendary Gulzar, and vocals by Sukhwinder Singh and Rekha Bhardwaj. Directed by Vishal, O’Romeo is scheduled to release in theatres during Valentine’s Week on February 13.

During the event, Triptii was asked how her character would react if Paan Ki Dukaan played in a real-life situation - would she dance or simply watch from a distance? Triptii said, “My character in O’Romeo is more of an observer. She would watch from a distance, and if someone pulls her in, she would definitely do a step or two.”

Shahid was asked whether he had anticipated the song’s choreography becoming viral. Sharing a behind-the-scenes detail, the actor said, “The shoot for this song happened very randomly. Before this, we were shooting another song, Aashiqon Ki Colony. After that, Vishal sir came to me and asked if we should also do another song. I felt that Paan Ki Dukaan would be liked by many people. I didn’t rehearse at all for this song. We finished Aashiqon Ki Colony and started shooting this the very next morning. All the steps were planned on set itself. I learned everything there and performed it there itself.”

He further added, “When you’re nervous and haven’t planned much, a different kind of nervous energy comes out. But this song is very enjoyable. When I heard it, I felt it was a fun song. It’s something people will enjoy dancing to on stage, on the streets, at parties, or during any happy occasion.”

Speaking about the song’s placement in the film, Shahid said, “After this song, there is a lot of drama in the film. After all the fun and happiness, many things start happening. The song comes at a very interesting point, and after that, the film becomes intense.”

Triptii also spoke about working with Vishal and Shahid, calling it a dream come true. “It felt amazing. Working with Vishal sir and Shahid was truly a dream. I had the most wonderful experience. When you work with them, you really open up as an actor, and that’s something I experienced in this film,” she said. Praising Shahid as a co-actor, Triptii added, “He is extremely supportive. We made this film with a lot of love, laughter, and warmth. Now that the release is nearing, the nervousness is kicking in, but I’m sure people will love the film.”