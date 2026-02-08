Mumbai News: Court Refuses To Halt Release Of Film ‘O’ Romeo’ Amid Claim It Is Based On Gangster’s Life

The city court allows the film’s release to proceed after rejecting a plea seeking an injunction | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 07: A court on Saturday refused to stall the release of the film “O’ Romeo”, denying interim relief to Sanober Shaikh, daughter of the late gangster Hussain Shaikh (alias Hussain Ustara), who claimed the movie was based on her father’s life. The court ruled that she could not establish a case for an injunction against the movie’s producers and directors.

Case filed against filmmakers

Shaikh had moved the City Civil Court in Kalaghoda against the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj and author Hussain Zaidi, seeking to stop the release of the film.

Plaintiff cites father’s background

She said her journalist father assisted government agencies, including the police and the Intelligence Bureau, and was allowed to use a bulletproof jacket. The plaintiff alleged that he was killed for posing a threat to organised crime syndicates, including Dawood Ibrahim’s gang.

Filmmakers deny resemblance

The filmmakers said the movie is a work of fiction with clear Hindi and English disclaimers, adding that it neither names the deceased nor claims to be a biography or bears factual similarity to the plaintiff’s father.

Court cites film certification

After hearing both sides, the court stated, “The film has already received certification from the statutory authority. The plaintiff has admittedly not challenged the said certification before the appropriate forum. The courts have consistently held that once a film is certified, prior restraint through injunctions must be exercised with extreme precaution.”

