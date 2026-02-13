Bandwaale Review: Swanand Kirkire, Shalini Pandey & Zahan Kapoor Strike Right Brass Notes In Story About Not Falling In Line

Bandwaale Review |

Title: Bandwaale

Director: Akshat Verma

Cast: Swanand Kirkire, Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor

Where: Streaming on Amazon Prime

Rating: ***

Set in the deliberately unglamorous lanes of Ratlam, Bandwaale is a musical dramedy less interested in grand rebellion and more in quiet resistance. Directed by Akshat Verma and co-created by Swanand Kirkire and Ankur Tewari, the eight-episode series follows Mariam, a young poet trying to escape from the safest trap Indian society offers its daughters: an early, respectable marriage. As a Malayali family long settled in Ratlam, hers is a household governed by inherited codes of propriety that sit uneasily within the town’s own rhythms. What begins as a gentle, occasionally indulgent stroll takes its own sweet time to find momentum. The first three episodes meander, flirting with whimsy and small-town quirks, before the narrative tightens its grip around episode four.

At its core, this series is about negotiation rather than revolt. Mariam is not a firebrand. She is an obedient daughter who chooses poetry as her private escape and anonymity as her shield. Her desire to live differently is not loud, but persistent. The show smartly understands that in towns like Ratlam, dreams do not explode; they seep. The series occasionally falls short in fully immersing the viewer in the characters’ inner lives. You empathise, you nod along, but emotional immersion remains just out of reach. Still, its sincerity is disarming, and its intent largely lands.

Actors’ Performance

Shalini Pandey shoulders the series with quiet conviction. As Mariam, she brings softness and restraint, making her believable as a young woman conditioned to apologise for ambition. While her performance does not always plumb emotional depths, her presence anchors the narrative. Sanjana Dipu, as Mariam’s younger sister Cynthia, is a delight, sharp, supportive, and often more emotionally legible than the protagonist herself.

Zahan Kapoor’s DJ Psycho functions more as a narrative device than a fully inhabited presence, competent and contemporary but emotionally contained. Swanand Kirkire’s Robo, a brass band singer with weathered optimism, adds warmth and lived-in charm. Ashish Vidyarthi, as Mariam’s overbearing father, David Bastian, resists caricature, playing control as concern rather than cruelty. The rest of the ensemble registers as natural, if occasionally restrained.

Music and Aesthetics

Music in the series is not garnish; it is grammar. The composers keep the soundscape grounded, resisting viral theatrics in favour of soulful understatement. Poetry flows into melody without announcement, mirroring Mariam’s own journey from silence to self-expression. The series also gestures toward the modern paradox of visibility, where anonymity online offers freedom, but recognition remains hostage to algorithms and approval. Ratlam itself is filmed without cosmetic ambition, streets, homes, and community spaces appearing lived-in rather than picturesque. The aesthetic choice reinforces the show’s central argument: beauty exists even when ambition is boxed in.

FPJ Verdict

This series is slow, occasionally indulgent, and emotionally cautious. Yet, it remains earnest to a fault. Its strength lies in treating small-town aspiration without mockery or melodrama. While it could have benefited from sharper emotional payoffs and tighter pacing, the series compensates with warmth, gentle humour, and an uncommon empathy for quiet dreamers. Not a rousing anthem, but a soft, persistent tune that lingers longer than expected.