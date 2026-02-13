O'Romeo First Half Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Shine, Gripping Story Sets The Stage For An Explosive Clash

O'Romeo First Half Review | Photo Via YouTube

O'Romeo brings together Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in a gripping crime drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Set in the dark and dangerous lanes of Mumbai, the film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. This marks Vishal and Shahid’s fourth collaboration, and once again, they prove why they make such a powerful actor-director duo. Their understanding of each other’s craft clearly reflects on screen.

Shahid plays a gangster named Ustara who wants to leave Mumbai and the crime world behind to start a peaceful life. However, situations force him to stay back. Just when he hopes for a new beginning, trouble finds him again. Triptii Dimri plays Afsha, a helpless woman who approaches Ustara for help. After losing all hope, she gives him a supari to kill four men. From here, the real story begins.

The film opens with a bang. Shahid’s introduction scene is massy and stylish. Right at the beginning, there is a fight sequence inside a theatre where the iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga plays in the background. Watching Shahid fight goons while the song plays creates a unique cinematic moment. The action choreography is sharp, and Shahid’s screen presence is solid and confident.

The first half not only establishes Ustara as a feared gangster but also shows his emotional and romantic side. Shahid performs brilliantly, balancing intensity with vulnerability. Triptii also delivers an impressive performance. A special mention to Vikrant Massey, whose cameo leaves a strong impact despite limited screen time.

The first half keeps the audience fully engaged with drama, humour, action, grief, and even romance. There are songs and dance moments that add commercial appeal. Even though the film is lengthy, it doesn't bore even for a minute.

Just before the interval, the main villain Jalal, played by Avinash Tiwary, is introduced. Now both Jalal and Ustara are on their own missions.

With such a promising and powerful first half, it will be exciting to see what happens when these two strong personalities finally come face to face in the second half.