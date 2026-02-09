O'Romeo: Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia Didn't Charge Any Money For Vishal Bhardwaj's Film - Here's Why

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film O'Romeo which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The film also features Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles and an interesting detail about the duo has now come to light.

Recently, Bhardwaj revealed that both Vikrant and Tamannaah agreed to be part of the film without charging a fee, motivated by their faith in the story and their respect for the director.

Speaking about Vikrant, Bhardwaj revealed that the actor had committed to O'Romeo several years ago, when he was still establishing himself in the Hindi film industry. After the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant honoured that earlier commitment when approached again and chose to do the role without charging a fee.

Bhardwaj added that Vikrant shared how Maqbool had influenced his decision to pursue a career in films, making this appearance a personal gesture for him. The actor shot for nearly 8–9 days for the film.

Bhardwaj also shared that Tamannaah came on board O'Romeo without charging any remuneration due to the film's budget constraints. Although her role is brief, it is key to a major plot development. Tamannaah agreed to the project immediately and ended up shooting for nearly 12 days, more than what was initially planned. She also participated in workshops and rehearsals to prepare for the character.

How much did other actors charge?

Headlined by Shahid, O'Romeo features the actor in the role of Ustara, a cold-blooded hitman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love. According to several media reports, Shahid reportedly charged Rs 45 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in the project.

Triptii, who plays Afsha, an innocent woman caught in a dangerous web of love, betrayal and vengeance, has reportedly earned Rs 6 crore for her role.

Avinash Tiwary will be seen essaying the role of Jalal, a ruthless antagonist. Reports suggest that the actor charged around Rs 7 crore for his part in the film. Disha Patani appears in the role of Julie, a dancer, and is rumoured to have received Rs 2 crore for her appearance. Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who plays the quirky Ismail Khan, reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for his role.

O'Romeo budget

O'Romeo is mounted on a budget of Rs 75 to Rs 80 crore and will need to cross the Rs 100 crore mark to be declared a hit at the box office. With its OTT and satellite rights already sold, the film heads into its theatrical release with a significant portion of its costs already recovered.

The gangster drama, set in Mumbai, is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The trailer and songs of the film, like Paan Ki Dukaan and Ashikon Ki Colony, have created quite a buzz ahead of its release.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on February 13. It will clash with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gorav's Tu Yaa Main.