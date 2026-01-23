O'Romeo Cast Fees: Shahid Kapoor Charged ₹45 Crore, Know How Much Did Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar & Others Earned

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri | Varinder Chawla

Vishal Bhardwaj’s much-anticipated romantic crime thriller O’Romeo is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 13 and the buzz around the film continues to grow. After the makers recently dropped the official trailer, offering a glimpse into its dark, layered world, reports about the star cast’s remuneration have now surfaced online.

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, O’Romeo features the actor in the role of Ustara, a cold-blooded hitman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love. According to several media reports, Shahid has reportedly charged a hefty fee of Rs 45 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in the project.

Triptii Dimri, who plays Afsha, an innocent woman caught in a dangerous web of love, betrayal and vengeance, has reportedly earned Rs 6 crore for her role.

Avinash Tiwary will be seen essaying the role of Jalal, a ruthless antagonist. Reports suggest that the actor charged around Rs 7 crore for his part in the film. Tamannaah Bhatia, who portrays Rabia, is said to be the highest-paid female actor in O’Romeo, with a reported fee of Rs 7 crore. Details about her character have been kept tightly under wraps. In fact, the trailer also did not feature any scenes or dialogues of Tamannaah.

Disha Patani appears in the role of Julie, a dancer, and is rumoured to have received Rs 2 crore for her appearance. Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who plays the quirky Ismail Khan, reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for his role.

O’Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also features Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in special appearances, further adding to its star power. O’Romeo remains one of the most awaited releases of the year.