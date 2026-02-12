O'Romeo: CBFC Cuts Visual Of Woman Being Slapped & Replaces 'Item' By 'Kumari', Intimate Scenes Left Untouched

A still from O'Romeo trailer | YouTube

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is all set to hit the big screens on Friday (February 13). The film has reportedly been granted an A (Adults Only) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This marks Shahid's second project after Kabir Singh to receive the restricted rating.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers were instructed to make a series of dialogue modifications before certification was cleared. For instance, the word ‘item’ was replaced with ‘Kumari’. In one sequence, a particular word was muted, while another “inappropriate” term was completely removed.

Notably, the film’s romantic and intimate scenes were left untouched, with no visual cuts imposed on those portions.

However, certain violent visuals were trimmed. A close-up shot depicting throat-slitting was shortened by 20 per cent, amounting to approximately three seconds. Additionally, two separate shots were reduced by two seconds each - one involving a close-up of a bloodied head being struck, and another showing blood splattering onto a woman’s face. A visual of a woman being slapped was also reduced by 20 per cent (around two seconds), as per the report.

Apart from these edits, the CBFC directed the inclusion of anti-tobacco and anti-smoking disclaimers. The duration of the on-screen warnings and their accompanying voice-overs was increased, adding 1 minute and 57 seconds to the overall runtime.

As per the censor certificate, the final approved duration of the film stands at 178.41 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 58 minutes and 41 seconds.

O'Romeo is mounted on a budget of Rs 75 to Rs 80 crore and will need to cross the Rs 100 crore mark to be declared a hit at the box office. With its OTT and satellite rights already sold, the film heads into its theatrical release with a significant portion of its costs already recovered.

The gangster drama, set in Mumbai, is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The trailer and songs of the film, like Paan Ki Dukaan and Ashikon Ki Colony, have created quite a buzz ahead of its release. It is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on February 13. It will clash with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gorav's Tu Yaa Main.