 Border 2: Bhushan Kumar Says Sunny Deol Insisted On 'Organic' Numbers, Calls Box Office Figures 100% Real
Bhushan Kumar revealed that even before the release of Border 2, actor Sunny Deol had advised the team to maintain transparency, especially during the advance booking phase. According to Kumar, Sunny was particular that the figures shared with the public should reflect actual ticket sales rather than exaggerated claims

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
File photo of Bhushan Kumar and Sunny Deol |

Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar dismissed allegations of inflated box office figures in Bollywood and asserted that the earnings of the film are 100 per cent organic. Addressing the media at a press conference organised by the makers in Mumbai on Thursday (February 12), Kumar spoke about the ongoing debate around manipulated ticket sales and promotional tactics within the industry.

Without naming anyone, the producer made it clear that his team chose not to engage in any artificial boosting of numbers. “Everybody has their own perspective about how they want to announce films and box office numbers, but some things should not happen, and numbers are told in that manner. I don’t want to comment more on this,” he said.

He revealed that even before the film’s release, lead actor Sunny Deol had advised the team to maintain transparency, especially during the advance booking phase. According to Kumar, Sunny was particular that the figures shared with the public should reflect actual ticket sales rather than exaggerated claims.

“Sunny told me we should declare normal numbers because we keep hearing how people are buying tickets and doing other such things to promote their film, but we never even think of indulging in such activities. I answered Sunny that we are going full organic, our advances are organic. These things always come out if you do anything fishy, the audience gets to know,” Kumar added.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features an ensemble cast including Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa among others. The war drama has emerged as a major commercial success, reportedly collecting Rs 316 crore at the box office so far.

The film was released on January 23 during the Republic Day weekend. Border 2 is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

