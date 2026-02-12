'Proud Of You, Beta': Varun Dhawan Reveals Salman Khan Called Him At 2 Am To Praise Border 2 Performance Amid Massive Trolling - VIDEO

File photo of Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan |

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently opened up about the support he received from Salman Khan after he was trolled for his smile and expressions in Border 2. On Thursday (February 12), the makers of the film organsied a success press meet in Mumbai which was attended by the star cast.

When asked about facing online trolling before eventually being praised for his performance, Varun opened up on how criticism has become almost unavoidable in today’s digital age. He said that trolling is now a common trend - some people handle it well, while others struggle with it. However, Varun said he chose not to let it affect him personally.

Varun shared that he did not take the comments to heart, even when people mocked his smile. During that phase, he received unexpected support from Salman, which meant a great deal to him. Recalling the moment, he said, “When all this was going on, I got a phone call from Salman bhai at night. He was just laughing, and he said, ‘Good things are about to come’. His advice and belief meant a lot to me.”

The actor further revealed that Salman reached out to him once again after Border 2 released and performed well.

Sharing the message he received, Varun said, “When the film was released and did so well, he called me again and said, ‘I am so happy for all of you.’ Something he said that stays very close to my heart... He said, ‘I am proud of you, beta.’ It was 2 in the morning, and I just stood up on my bed. That was one of the most defining moments for me because he doesn’t praise people easily. Even his praise has a twist. He didn’t need to do that, but him saying that gave me a lot of confidence.”

For those unversed, Varun faced massive backlash on social media for his smile soon after the Border 2 trailer and songs were released, with several users questioning his suitability for the role. However, after the film released, on January 23, Varun, who plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, has been winning hearts for his strong portrayal in the film.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, also starred Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and others. So far, Border 2 has collected a total of Rs 316 crore at the box office.