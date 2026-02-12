 'It Is All BullS**T': Sunny Deol On Border 2 Co-Star Varun Dhawan Getting Trolled On Social Media - Watch Video
At the success press conference of Border 2, Sunny Deol praised Varun Dhawan for his performance in the film, and also gave him advice about how to handle trolls on social media.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Sunny Deol On Varun Dhawan Getting Trolled | Instagram

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has become a hit at the box office. On Thursday, the makers had organised a success press conference of the movie in Mumbai, and at the event Sunny praised Varun and also gave him advice about how to handle social media trolls.

While praising Varun, Sunny said, "He is a very hard-working boy. Jab main gaya shooting mein, mujhe pata chala ke yeh bichara kis tarah se action kar raha hai, gir raha hai, pad raha hai, chhote khaa raha hai. Toh maine kaha ke jab hum bhi young the hum bhi aise hie karte the. Abhi bhi young hai (laughs). It was great working with him, and I think the rapport between us was very well. I just wish him all the best."

Sunny Deol On Social Media Trolls

Further talking about the social media trolls, Sunny said, "Log jo aaj kal bolte hai, yeh jo social media aaj kal chal pada hai, jisme log kuch apni andar se, pata nahi kya nikalna chahte hai. Main yeh kahunga sabse, all of you, look at it, but don't get serious about it. It's all bulls**t. You know who you are and what you are. Janta aapki picture dekhti hai, baaki log toh bahot kuch bolenge aapke baare mein. Kuch logon ko kisi ke baare mein achcha bolna achcha hie nahi lagta."

After the trailer and the song Ghar Kab Aaoge were released, Varun was trolled a lot on social media. Netizens felt that he was miscast in the film. But, when Border 2 released in theatres, everyone praised Varun's performance.

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Border 2 is collecting a good amount in the third week as well. In 20 days, the movie has minted Rs. 316 crore.

