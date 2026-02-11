'Film Bahut Acchi Ja Rahi...': Proud Father Suniel Shetty Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple After Ahan Shetty's Border 2 Success

Suniel Shetty Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Suniel Shetty visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to offer prayers and express gratitude after the success of his son Ahan Shetty’s recently released film Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 classic Border, in which Suniel essayed a lead role. After the temple visit, the actor spoke to the media about the significance of the trip.

Suniel Shetty Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

He shared that the visit had not been planned so soon. Although he had intended to come to the temple, he had not expected to do so within just 20 days, and expressed his gratitude for the film's success. Suniel said, "Bahut saari cheezein, khaas kar health ke point of view se, maangi hain. Hum jab swasth reh sakte, usse bada aur kuch nahi ho sakta..."

He added, "Ahan ki film Border 2 bhi release hui hai aur bohot acchi ja rahi hai, uske liye bhi shukriya ada karne aaya hoon. Aur main hamesha maata tekne ke liye aata hoon. Koshish yahi rehti hai ki unke nazron mein rahun aur sahi kaam karte rahun."

Check out the video:

In January, Suniel had visited the temple last month to celebrate the success of the war-drama.

"Today, I offered prayers at Mahakal Temple and prayed for the well-being of my family. In addition, Border 2, a film based on soldiers, is being released, so I wished for its success. My son also acted in the film, so I sought Lord Mahakal's blessings for its success," Shetty had told reporters at the time.

About Border 2

Border 2, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, was released on January 23. The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Border 2 recently crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 2.84 crore on day 19 of its theatrical run.