The 50: 'The Coward's Way'; Nikki Tamboli's Team Slams Prince Narula For Body-Shaming Her - Watch Video

Nikki Tamboli's Team Slams Prince Narula | Instagram

More than the tasks in the show, The 50 is grabbing everyone's attention because of the fights between the contestants. In one of the recent episodes, Prince Narula was seen making fun of Nikki Tamboli's lips while talking to Shiv Thakare and Monalisa, and all of them are laughing. Nikki's team took to social media to slam Prince, and they worte a long note.

Their note read, "So-called husband, father, public figure. If someone spoke about your daughter's body like this, would you laugh too? This isn't strategy. This isn't a game. This is body-shaming done quietly - the coward's way. Cameras don't cancel character. Influence doesn't excuse disrespect."

Nikki's team further wrote, "Mocking someone behind their back isn't power. If you have something to say, say it to the face. Behind-the-back mocking isn't strength - it's fear pretending to be confidence. And influence without responsibility? That's not leadership. That's failure. That's weakness with an audience.”

A few days ago, Nikki had a fight with Shiv in the show, which had also become the talk of the town.

What Is The 50 Show?

The 50, which started a few days ago, is a task-based reality show, with 50 contestants in it. Till now, Vanshaj Singh, Saurabh Ghadge, Sumaira Shaikh, Archit Kaushik, Dimpal Singh, and Jahnavi Kiran Killekar have been evicted from the show. So, nine contestants are out, and currently, 41 are still a part of The 50.

Meanwhile, apart from Nikki, Prince, and Shiv many celebrities are a part of The 50, like, Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Divya Agarwal, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Shiny Doshi, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Neelam Giri, Arbaz Patel, Krishna Shroff, Lovekesh Kataria, Chahat Pandey, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rajat Dalal, and others.

It will be interesting to see who will win the show.