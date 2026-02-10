 'They Have Double Personality': Did Nikki Tamboli Ruin Sumaira Shaikh's Mental Health? | The 50 Exclusive
Now-eliminated The 50 contestant Sumaira Shaikh revealed that the show is far more intense than Bigg Boss, with constant pressure to perform and create content. She also hinted at Nikki Tamboli affecting her mental health but avoided giving details, while expressing support for solo players.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
As The 50 kicked off, many comparisons with Bigg Boss began circulating. However, now-eliminated contestant Sumaira Shaikh clarified that The 50 is nowhere similar to Bigg Boss. According to her, the pressure on contestants is far greater, as they must not only perform well in every task but also constantly create content to stay in focus of the cameras.

Sumaira also revealed that Nikki Tamboli caught her attention the most inside the house. But did Nikki play a role in affecting the comedian’s mental health?

During a candid conversation with Free Press Journal, Sumaira Shaikh was heard talking about mental health and then mentioning Nikki Tamboli's name. Listening to this, the host asked the comedian to elaborate on what exactly happened between the. Sumaira avoided giving details and instead remarked, "Nikki Tamboli is a true entertainer." She went on to say that Nikki is exactly the same in real life as she appears on screen.

Recalling her experience, Sumaira said, "Aapka din boring ja raha ho, out of nowhere Nikki Tamboli will be like, 'excuse me'…" She further added that people like Nikki were sweet to her because she did not provide them with any "content." Talking about the Reality TV personalities in general, Sumaira aded, "They have this Double personality, inko pata hai content kaise nikalna hai."

When asked if she had any conflicts inside The 50 house, Sumaira denied it, saying she was "unfightable" during her time on the show. She explained that while comedians are not generally known for going head-to-head instead they try their best to avoid conflicts or fights.

article-image

Who does Sumaira want to win The 50? When asked, she said that she would like the solo players to advance in the show. She said, "Main chahti hun sare groups tootein... Ye next reality show mein solo jayein aur inke sath wahi ho jo hamare sath hua ye show mein (sic)." She further added that contestants like Sapna Choudhary, Manisha Rani, and Digvijay Rathee are playing solo in the show.

The 50 new episodes releases every day at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm IST on Colors.

