 'I'll Take Action Legally': Akanksha Choudhary Warns Soudharya Shetty As Splitsvilla 16 Fame Accuses Of 'Negative PR' Amid 'Rape Threats'
Splitsvilla 16 contestant Soudharya Shetty accused Akanksha Choudhary of negative PR and spreading hate, including alleged rape threats. Akanksha denied all claims, called out Soudharya for fabrications, and warned of legal action, insisting she does not support hatred and setting the record straight.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Akanksha Choudhary Warns Soudharya Shetty |

In a recent LIVE session, Splitsvilla 16’s Soudharya Shetty accused Akanksha Choudhary of negative PR. She further asked Akanksha, saying, "How are you enjoying when somebody is getting r**e threats (sic)." Responding to the allegations, Akanksha took to her Instagram story, stating, "Brother no one is responsible for the hate you are getting other than yourself." She added, however, that she does not support hatred toward anyone.

Akanksha also addressed Soudharya’s claims about her making comments regarding parents and other sensitive topics. She called out Soudharya for lying, saying, "Regarding the rod and the parents thing- I have never said this. We have never had this conversation." She further claimed that Soudharya brought up these statements off-camera because they never happened and he has no proof.

Splitsvilla 16

Splitsvilla 16 |

Clarifying Soudharya's accusation of promoting hate, Akanksha said, "I don't support hate...threats...abuse." She accused Soudharya of character assassination, claiming he manipulated narratives, fabricated scenarios, and tried to influence the audience. Setting the record straight, she added, "I don't build fake narratives. I don't play victim cards. I expose truth with truth (sic)."

She concluded her story by saying that karma will take its course and does not require PR or propaganda.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Special Court Denies Release Of ₹4.55 Crore To Vegetable Vendor In Torres Fraud Case
Mumbai: Special Court Denies Release Of ₹4.55 Crore To Vegetable Vendor In Torres Fraud Case
MHT CET 2026 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Check the Application Link Here 
MHT CET 2026 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Check the Application Link Here 
Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage
Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage
Bombay HC Reduces Rapist's Life Sentence To 12 Years, Cites Age & Reformative Efforts
Bombay HC Reduces Rapist's Life Sentence To 12 Years, Cites Age & Reformative Efforts

Akanksha Warns Soudharya of Legal Action

Firmly denying all accusations made against her by Soudharya, Akanksha warned that she would take legal action. In her statement, she wrote, "I will take action legally, factually and formally." She also urged her co-contestant to treat the show as a game, while calling her out with, "Truth vs lies. Receipts vs stories. Facts vs fiction."

Soudharya faced heavy trolling online after her clash with Suzzane, alongside Sadhaaf Shankar, in the recent episode of Splitsvilla 16. Responding to the backlash in a recent LIVE session, Soudharya claimed that Akanksha could have asked her fan base not to spread hatred and threats. According to Soudharya, Akanksha instead engaged in negative PR, allegedly encouraging her fans to target Soudharya. However, Akanksha has denied all these accusations.

