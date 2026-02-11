Kohrra 2 Review: Barun Sobti, Mona Singh's Series Is Mesmerising Ride Which Peels Back The Fog Of Punjab

Kohrra 2 Review |

Title: Kohrra 2

Director: Sudip Sharma, Faisal Rahman

Cast: Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Bhamrrah, Anurag Arora, Prayrak Mehta

Where: Netflix

Rating: 4 Stars

Kohrra 2 peels back the fog in the town of Dalerpura, revolving around the murder of a woman (Pooja Bhamrrah), who's body is found in her brother's (Anurag Arora) barn.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti), begins anew, far from his roots in Jagrana under a new commanding officer, Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh). So who did it? The brother? Her husband (Rannvijay Singha)? The house-help? Kohrra 2 shows us how it takes a village to cover up a crime.

It is a series which mixes the inherent problems and celebrations of Punjab- alcoholism, high tempers, Christian conversions, Lohri and the chardi kala attitude- and mixes them together to give you an engaging, realistic murder investigation. You feel the ache of missing loved ones during the festival of Lohri. A father turning into a shell after the loss of his son. A wife spending each night trying to track down her alcoholic husband.

Credit for all of the above should obviously go to Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia & Sudip Sharma, who have created and written the series.

Actors' Performances

This series presents us with the set of actors who you would rather not describe. Because you don't feel like they're acting. There aren't any histrionics- these people have become their characters.

Still, for the sake of formality, i shall point out a few. Firstly, I would go off the beaten path here and instead of starting with the lead actors, point out the actor playing the poor dhaba waiter, searching for his missing father, who is the most convincing in his role.

Ranvijay was well cast as the NRI husband , with his own secrets. Barun's empathetic cop is back, and he also helps in showcasing the incredible pressure under which the police work, and also the extremely complicated family dynamics he is faced with. Mona Singh, who shall forever be Jassi for some of us, is the matter-of-fact cop dealing with an alcoholic husband, and she also effectively portrays her aggresive side on the job. No one can match Ekta Sodhi in her 'forever' expression as someone just really disappointed with life and who has mostly lost hope. Muskan Arora, who plays Barun's wife, would end up making all the Punjabi boys wanting to have a partner like her.

But here's the thing, when you have a cast like Kohrra 2, it's just not possible to name all the actors, because they've been so aptly chosen.

Music

As far as the music is concerned, one thing which definitely should be mentioned is a chase sequence with the background music of Tare Gin Gin by Sukhbir, which we weren't expecting at all. It's a song we only associate with the dances at Punjabi weddings and parties or pubs once the customary English numbers are done with.

FPJ Verdict

Do you like intense, intelligent thrillers which are as much a mystery as they are an investigation into our humanity? If yes, then Kohrra 2 is for you.