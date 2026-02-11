 Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: 'We Have Become A Very Touchy Nation'; Manoj Bajpayee On Title Row
While Manoj Bajpayee had shared a statement after his film Ghooskhor Pandat faced backlash on social media over its title, the actor has now opened up about the controversy. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy | X (Twitter)

Neeraj Pandey's Ghooskhor Pandat has been facing a lot of controversies since the day it was announced at Netflix's slated announcement event in Mumbai. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead role in the movie, has opened up about the controversy, and he said that he feels people of India have become very touchy.

While talking to Deccan Chronicle, he said,  “We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of.”

Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy

Last week, at Netflix's slate launch event, Ghooskhor Pandat was announced. Soon, on social media, people started bashing the makers, the OTT platform, and Bajpayee, as they felt that the title was hurting their religious sentiments.

Later, FIRs were filed against the makers, Netflix, and Bajpayee. A petition was also filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the streaming of the movie.

Netflix To Change The Title Ghooskhor Pandat

On Tuesday, the petition in the Delhi HC was disposed of, as Netflix informed the court that they will be changing the title, and already, all the promotional assets of the film have been removed from social media.

However, the new title is not yet announced.

Manoj Bajpayee's Statement On Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy

After the movie started getting backlash on social media, Bajpayee had tweeted, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."

"In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films. The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken (sic)," he further wrote.

