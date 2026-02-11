 Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Release Date: Will Couples Reveal Their Current Relationship Status? Here's What To Expect
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Release Date: Will Couples Reveal Their Current Relationship Status? Here's What To Expect

Netflix has confirmed a Single’s Inferno Season 5 reunion episode, set to release on Valentine's Day. The special will likely reveal the current relationship status of the five couples who left the Inferno together.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Single's Inferno Season 5 |

Single’s Inferno Season 5 has just concluded, and Netflix has exciting news for viewers. For the first time in the show’s history, there will be a cast reunion. But when will the Single’s Inferno Season 5 reunion episode air, and will it reveal the current relationship status of all the couples who left the Inferno together? Let’s take a closer look.

Single’s Inferno Season 5 Reunion Episode Release Date

Netflix Korea has confirmed that there will be Single’s Inferno Season 5 cast Reunion episode. The Reunion episode is set to drop on Valentine's Day, Saturday, February 14, 2026. As of now, Netflix has not confirmed at what time will Single’s Inferno Season 5 Reunion episode release. It is speculated that the episode will release it it's normal time of 12 am PT, 5 pm KST and 1.30 pm IST. Let us further wait for the announcement ahead.

What Will Happen In Single’s Inferno Season 5 Reunion?

Reunion episodes of dating shows typically reveal the current relationship status of couples who left the show together. The same is expected for Single’s Inferno Season 5 Reunion. Viewers will likely get an update on the contestants’ love lives, whether they continued dating the same partner or went their separate ways after leaving the show.

article-image

Single’s Inferno Season 5 Finale: Who Left Inferno Together?

By the end of Single’s Inferno Season 5, five couples left the Inferno hand in hand. They were:

Kim Min-gee & Song Seung-il

Choi Mina-sue & Samuel Lee

Lim Su-been & Park Hee-sun

Kim Go-eun & Woo Sung-min

Lee Jo-young & Kim Jae-jin

Single's Inferno Season 5

Single's Inferno Season 5 |

Single’s Inferno Season 5 has a total of 12 episodes in it, with all the episodes currently being available on Netflix to watch (with a subscription plan). The Reunion episode will also be available on Netflix to stream.

