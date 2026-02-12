'I Was Drunk, Cried A Lot': Sanjay Mishra Recalls Smearing Ash All Over His Body From Someone's Pyre After Father's Death

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has always spoken with affection about his late father and has also credited him for shaping his life. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about an intensely emotional phase following his father’s death - a moment of grief that left even his family shaken.

Recalling the incident, Mishra shared how he found himself overwhelmed by loss and turned to alcohol before making an impulsive decision. During a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, the veteran actor stated, “I was drunk, and I asked my driver to take me to the place where my father‘s last rites were performed.”

What followed was a very personal and painful experience. “I went to the Ghat and there was a pyre burning of someone else, I rubbed the ash from that pyre all over my body and started calling out to my father. But people kept asking for selfies, even when I had smeared ash all over me,” he revealed.

The episode took an even more awkward turn when he returned home - at a time when his in-laws were visiting. Describing his father-in-law’s stunned reaction, Mishra said, “When I came home, my father-in-law saw me with ash all over me… and he saw the future of his daughter. I touched his feet, and my driver quickly took me to another bathroom and made me wash myself. I was very emotional. I cried a lot for my father at the ghat.”

Beyond this incident, the actor also opened up about his childhood and his father’s constant concern about his academic struggles. Mishra admitted that studies were never his strong suit and that he would often run away from home as a boy, leaving his father anxious about what lay ahead for him.

“My father used to be very tensed about my future, he had requested me that ‘Sanjay, please clear 10 Standard. I can employ you as a watchman in my office’,” he shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is busy with the promotions of Vadh 2 with Neena Gupta.