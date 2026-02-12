 'I Was Drunk, Cried A Lot': Sanjay Mishra Recalls Smearing Ash All Over His Body From Someone's Pyre After Father's Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Was Drunk, Cried A Lot': Sanjay Mishra Recalls Smearing Ash All Over His Body From Someone's Pyre After Father's Death

'I Was Drunk, Cried A Lot': Sanjay Mishra Recalls Smearing Ash All Over His Body From Someone's Pyre After Father's Death

The episode took an even more awkward turn when he returned home - at a time when his in-laws were visiting. Describing his father-in-law’s stunned reaction, Mishra said, “When I came home, my father-in-law saw me with ash all over me… and he saw the future of his daughter. I touched his feet, and my driver quickly took me to another bathroom and made me wash myself. I was very emotional"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has always spoken with affection about his late father and has also credited him for shaping his life. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about an intensely emotional phase following his father’s death - a moment of grief that left even his family shaken.

Recalling the incident, Mishra shared how he found himself overwhelmed by loss and turned to alcohol before making an impulsive decision. During a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, the veteran actor stated, “I was drunk, and I asked my driver to take me to the place where my father‘s last rites were performed.”

Read Also
Vadh 2: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra Request Fans Not To Give Away Spoilers Or Climax As Film Releases
article-image

What followed was a very personal and painful experience. “I went to the Ghat and there was a pyre burning of someone else, I rubbed the ash from that pyre all over my body and started calling out to my father. But people kept asking for selfies, even when I had smeared ash all over me,” he revealed.

The episode took an even more awkward turn when he returned home - at a time when his in-laws were visiting. Describing his father-in-law’s stunned reaction, Mishra said, “When I came home, my father-in-law saw me with ash all over me… and he saw the future of his daughter. I touched his feet, and my driver quickly took me to another bathroom and made me wash myself. I was very emotional. I cried a lot for my father at the ghat.”

FPJ Shorts
Mahashivratri Traffic Advisory Issued In Thane, Entry Curbs Near Kopineshwar Temple; Entry Bans & Diversion Routes Announced
Mahashivratri Traffic Advisory Issued In Thane, Entry Curbs Near Kopineshwar Temple; Entry Bans & Diversion Routes Announced
Navi Mumbai News: MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Auditorium In Ulwe
Navi Mumbai News: MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Auditorium In Ulwe
Sanju Samson Eyes Redemption As India Face Namibia During ICC T20 WC26 At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi
Sanju Samson Eyes Redemption As India Face Namibia During ICC T20 WC26 At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi
Thane Budget Planning 2026-27: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Sets ₹1,700 Crore Annual Outlay, Orders Zero-Negligence Pre-Monsoon Preparedness | VIDEO
Thane Budget Planning 2026-27: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Sets ₹1,700 Crore Annual Outlay, Orders Zero-Negligence Pre-Monsoon Preparedness | VIDEO

Beyond this incident, the actor also opened up about his childhood and his father’s constant concern about his academic struggles. Mishra admitted that studies were never his strong suit and that he would often run away from home as a boy, leaving his father anxious about what lay ahead for him.

“My father used to be very tensed about my future, he had requested me that ‘Sanjay, please clear 10 Standard. I can employ you as a watchman in my office’,” he shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is busy with the promotions of Vadh 2 with Neena Gupta.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Was Drunk, Cried A Lot': Sanjay Mishra Recalls Smearing Ash All Over His Body From Someone's Pyre...
'I Was Drunk, Cried A Lot': Sanjay Mishra Recalls Smearing Ash All Over His Body From Someone's Pyre...
'Never Lost Work Because Of My Surname': Zoya Afroz Responds To AR Rahman’s Allegations Of...
'Never Lost Work Because Of My Surname': Zoya Afroz Responds To AR Rahman’s Allegations Of...
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Week 5 Voting Trend: Raqesh Bapat, Prabhu Shelke, Sachin Kumavat &...
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Week 5 Voting Trend: Raqesh Bapat, Prabhu Shelke, Sachin Kumavat &...
Predator: Badlands On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About This Latest Sci-Fi Action Film
Predator: Badlands On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About This Latest Sci-Fi Action Film
'Ye Meri Last Valentine Hai': Jasmin Bhasin Turns Emotional As She Surprises Aly Goni On Laughter...
'Ye Meri Last Valentine Hai': Jasmin Bhasin Turns Emotional As She Surprises Aly Goni On Laughter...