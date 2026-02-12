 Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Week 5 Voting Trend: Raqesh Bapat, Prabhu Shelke, Sachin Kumavat & Others; Who Might Get Eliminated?
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Week 5 Voting Trend: Raqesh Bapat, Prabhu Shelke, Sachin Kumavat & Others; Who Might Get Eliminated?

Week 5 of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 sees six contestants up for elimination, with Sachin Kumavat leading the online voting trends. Prajakta Shukre and Aayush Sanjeev are trailing, while fans can cast their votes via Jio Hotstar before February 13 at 12 PM.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 voting trends week 5

It's Week 5 of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, and the threat of elimination looms over a few contestants. This week, six contestants are in danger of being evicted. Voting will close on Friday, February 13, at 12 PM. Let's take a look at who’s nominated this week, who’s leading the voting trends, and who’s trailing behind.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Week 5: Who All Are Nominated?

There are a total of 6 contestants nominated in week 5 of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. The nominated contestants are- Raqesh Bapat, Prabhu Shelke, Sachin Kumavat, Prajakta Shukre, Ayush Sanjeev and Karan Sonawane.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Week 5 Voting Trends

Last week, Sachin was leading the votes, and the same trend continues in Week 5. According to online voting trends, Sachin is once again at the top. Raqesh, being a well-known face in the industry, is expected to stay safe despite his nomination. Karan Sonawane and Prabhu Shelke also appear to be in the safe zone.

On the other hand, Prajakta Shukre and Aayush Sanjeev are trailing behind, according to online trends.

article-image

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: How To Vote For You Favourite Contestant?

Voting for your favourite contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is simple and by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Jio Hotstar app or website

Step 2: Sign in or create an account if you don’t have one

Step 3: Go to the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 section

Step 4: Select your favourite contestant from the list of nominees

Step 5: Click on the Vote button to cast your vote. Fans can vote multiple times, but make sure to check the voting rules and deadlines to ensure your vote counts.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 new episodes releases daily at 8 pm IST on Colors Marathi. The new episodes are also available to stream on Jio Hotstar later.

