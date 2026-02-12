 'Vishal Kotian Should Be Reprimanded': Netizens Urge Riteish Deshmukh & Colors To Act After He Drags Tanvi Kolte In Bigg Boss Marathi 6– Watch VIDEO
Vishal Kotian has faced massive backlash after a promo showed him dragging Tanvi Kolte during a captaincy task, with many calling his behaviour aggressive. Viewers have urged host Riteish Deshmukh and the channel to address the incident and take strict action.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
The promo of the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 shows Tanvi Kolte allegedly being manhandled by Vishal Kotian. During the captaincy task, Vishal is seen dragging Tanvi. She initially falls to the ground, but he continues to drag her as the task progresses. Vishal's actions have drawn massive backlash online, with many viewers urging host Riteish Deshmukh to take strict action against him.

Seeing Vishal drag Tanvi in the captaincy task, a user tweeted, "Just Because she never complained doesn't means this is right. @Riteishd should talk about it on bhaucha dhakka. Vishal is aggressive without any reason. Vishal is pulling her like anything (sic)." Another urged the channel to address the issue, saying, "While Vishal always drags her in every task !! #TanviKolte is definitely a strong contestant who never plays woman card but it's our fans concern that this issue should be addressed @ColorsMarathi." Another user urged Riteish to reprimand Vishal for his action.

Moreover, people are praising Tanvi for not playing the "woman card" and treating this as part of the game. A user commented, "Indecent. But kudos to Tanvi for not playing the victim card. Any other contestant (even male) would've made a big issue." Let us further wait for the weekend episode to see whether the host Riteish will address this issue or not.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Vishal Kotian Faces Backlash Over Racist Remark Against Prabhu Shelke

A clip is going viral on the social media from one of the episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 where Vishal is seen making "Kaalu Ram" remark on Prabhu. Calling this out, the viewers wondered how could Bigg Boss show such remark on national television. Another called out the contestant saying, "Worst contestants of BBM is Vishal kothian."

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 new episodes releases daily at 8 pm IST on Colors Marathi. The new episodes are also available to stream on Jio Hotstar later.

