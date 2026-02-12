Single's Inferno Season 6 Officially Renewed! Netflix Confirms Production Underway

Single's Inferno Season 6 | Netflix

With Single's Inferno Season 5 coming to an end, everyone was left wondering whether there would be another season ahead. Netflix Korea has officially announced the renewal of the new season. The production has been confirmed, but the release date has yet to be announced by the channel and the makers.

Netflix Korea uploaded a photo that read "Single's Inferno Season 6," saying, "What are you thinking? Will Single's Inferno come back or not... It's coming!" The OTT platform further added, "The hottest hell in the world, Single's Inferno Season 6, production confirmed. The new season, returning even more honest and even more fiery, only on Netflix."

무슨 생각해? 솔로지옥이 다시 올까 말까…

ㄴ 옵니다!



세상에서 가장 핫한 지옥 <솔로지옥> 시즌6, 제작 확정. 더 솔직하고 더 화끈하게 돌아올 새 시즌도 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/MOL5qG1k8O — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) February 12, 2026

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Date & Time

Netflix Korea has announced the upcoming Reunion episode of Single's Inferno Season 5. Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion is set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026. It is expected that the reunion will release at its usual time, around 1:30 pm IST, 12 am PT and 3 am ET. Let us wait for the official announcement of the exact release time.

Single's Inferno Season 5: What Happened In The Finale Episode?

In the finale episode of Single's Inferno Season 5, five couples were seen walking out of the inferno hand in hand. The contestant who excited most viewers as well as the panelists was Choi Mina-sue. After being confused about the other contestants, she ended up with Samuel Lee on the show. Kim Kim-gee, on the other hand, finally left the show with the partner of her choice, Song Seung-il. The other contestants who ended up together are Lim Su-been and Park Hee-sun, Lee Joo-young and Kim Jae-jin, and Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min.

Currently all the episodes of Single's Inferno Season 5, a total of 12, are available to stream on Netflix (with a subscription plan).