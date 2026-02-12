 Single's Inferno Season 6 Officially Renewed! Netflix Confirms Production Underway
Netflix has officially renewed Single's Inferno for Season 6, confirming that production is underway, though the release date is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the Season 5 reunion will premiere on February 14, 2026, following a finale that saw five couples leave the inferno hand in hand.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Single's Inferno Season 6 | Netflix

With Single's Inferno Season 5 coming to an end, everyone was left wondering whether there would be another season ahead. Netflix Korea has officially announced the renewal of the new season. The production has been confirmed, but the release date has yet to be announced by the channel and the makers.

Netflix Korea uploaded a photo that read "Single's Inferno Season 6," saying, "What are you thinking? Will Single's Inferno come back or not... It's coming!" The OTT platform further added, "The hottest hell in the world, Single's Inferno Season 6, production confirmed. The new season, returning even more honest and even more fiery, only on Netflix."

Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Date & Time

Netflix Korea has announced the upcoming Reunion episode of Single's Inferno Season 5. Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion is set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026. It is expected that the reunion will release at its usual time, around 1:30 pm IST, 12 am PT and 3 am ET. Let us wait for the official announcement of the exact release time.

Single's Inferno Season 5: What Happened In The Finale Episode?

In the finale episode of Single's Inferno Season 5, five couples were seen walking out of the inferno hand in hand. The contestant who excited most viewers as well as the panelists was Choi Mina-sue. After being confused about the other contestants, she ended up with Samuel Lee on the show. Kim Kim-gee, on the other hand, finally left the show with the partner of her choice, Song Seung-il. The other contestants who ended up together are Lim Su-been and Park Hee-sun, Lee Joo-young and Kim Jae-jin, and Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min.

Currently all the episodes of Single's Inferno Season 5, a total of 12, are available to stream on Netflix (with a subscription plan).

