 Rajpal Yadav Case: Kamaal R Khan Tweets Actor Has Property Worth ₹50 Crore; Claims He Doesn't Want To Pay Loan
Kamaal R Khan, on Thursday, took to X (Twitter) to share his views about the Rajpal Yadav case. He claimed one of his friends told him that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor has property worth Rs. 50 crore. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Kamaal R Khan Tweets About Rajpal Yadav Case | Instagram

The self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan, has been tweeting about the ongoing case of actor Rajpal Yadav. On Thursday, he tweeted that one of his friends told him that Yadav has property worth Rs. 50 crore, and in his tweet, KRK also claimed that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor doesn't want to pay the laon.

He tweeted, "The Case is against #RajpalYadav and his wife. So why his wife is not in jail? Because my friend has paid her share Rs 1.50cr! Even Rajpal has took loan from many Bollywood ppl and not returned. Rajpal was buying an apartment of my friend just few months ago (sic)."

"According to one of his friend, he’s having Property of Rs. 50CR. Means Rajpal Yadav himself doesn’t want to pay the loan. His elder brother is also saying same thing (sic)," KRK further wrote.

In another tweet, KRK wrote that Yadav's property in Uttar Pradesh was sealed in 2024, as he couldn't pay a loan of Rs. 11 crore. Check out the tweet below...

article-image

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing

Rajpal's bail hearing is going to take place on Thursday. KRK tweeted that he is committed to giving Rs. 10 lakh to Yadav, and he informed the actor's wife to take the cheque from his office. However, she is waiting to know what will happen in the bail hearing.

article-image

Bollywood Comes Together To Support Rajpal Yadav

Actors like Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary tweeted and revealed that they are supporting Yadav, and also urged the other film industry members to help the comedian. According to reports, the actor's manager has confirmed that Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and others have come forward to help Yadav.

Everyone is keen to know whether the Bhooth Bangla actor will get a bail or not. Let's wait and watch!

