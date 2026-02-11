'Let's Get Him Home': Guru Randhawa Pays Advance Amount To Rajpal Yadav For Music Video Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

As members of the film industry are rallying behind Rajpal Yadav amid his ongoing legal battle in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, singer Guru Randhawa has also stepped forward to extend his support to the Hungama actor.

Yadav, who recently surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail following court directions, has been receiving financial backing from several members of the film fraternity ahead of his bail hearing. While actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan have reportedly reached out, Guru Randhawa has publicly announced his contribution.

Guru confirmed that he will be transferring an advance payment to Yadav for featuring in one of his upcoming music videos - a gesture aimed at helping the actor clear part of his outstanding dues.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the singer wrote, "Lets all Help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu sood paji following what you started. Lets all help and get him home safe."

Earlier, Sonu Sood had also extended support by offering Yadav a role in his upcoming film along with a signing amount. Several others, including politician Tej Pratap Yadav, Kamaal R Khan and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh, have reportedly pledged financial assistance to help the actor settle his dues and secure bail.

Meanwhile, Yadav's manager Goldie informed Screen in an interview that the actor's bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (February 12), expressing hope that the court will grant him relief and allow him to return home.

Yadav’s legal troubles stem from a loan of Rs 5 crore taken in 2010 to finance his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, repayment issues led to a prolonged court battle. The outstanding amount, including interest, rose to nearly Rs 9 crore.

Although he has deposited Rs 75 lakh so far, the court observed that a substantial portion remains unpaid, leading to his recent surrender.