 Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Supreme Court Orders Makers Of Manoj Bajpayee Starrer To Change Title, Says 'It Is Denigrative Of A Particular Community'
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the makers of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Ghooskhor Pandat to change the title, calling the current title 'denigrative of a particular community'.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy | Photo Via YouTube

Ghooskhor Pandat has been embroiled in controversy since the day it was announced. On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the makers of the film to change the title of the film, calling the current title 'denigrative of a particular community'. The court told the makers that they cannot permit any section of society to be denigrated by the title of this film.

A PIL was filed seeking a stay on the release of Neeraj Pandey's directorial, alleging that the movie promotes caste and religion-based stereotyping and hurts the dignity and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community. The next hearing of the case will be held on February 19, 2026, and the court has ordered the makers to file an affidavit with the new title and other changes in the film.

Earlier, a plea filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the streaming of the film was disposed of, as Netflix had told the court that they will change the title of the movie.

article-image

Manoj Bajpayee On Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy

While talking to Deccan Chronicle a couple of days ago, Bajpayee said, “We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of.”

article-image

Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy

A few days ago, Ghooskhor Pandat was officially announced at the Netflix slate announcement event in Mumbai. As soon as the film was announced, it started receiving backlash on social media, as netizens felt that the title was hurting their religious sentiments.

Later, FIRs were filed against the makers, Bajpayee, and Netflix, and even PILs seeking a ban on the film's streaming.

The makers have not yet officially announced the new title of the movie.

