Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Informs Delhi High Court Title Of Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Will Be Changed

Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy | X (Twitter)

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Ghooskhor Pandat was announced last week at the Netflix's slate launch event in Mumbai. Soon, due to the title, the film landed in controversy, and FIR was filed against the makers and Bajpayee. A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film's release on the OTT platform.

However, the Delhi HC has disposed of the plea. According to IANS, Netflix informed the court that the title of the movie will be changed, and the promotional assets of the Neeraj Pandey's directorial have already been removed from social media.