 'Betrayal By Another Friend': Poonam Pandey Stands In Support Of Friend Divya Agarwal, Calls Bhavya Singh's Claims A 'Personal Agenda'
Divya Agarwal was targeted by Bhavya Singh on The 50, prompting her team and friend Poonam Pandey to defend her, calling the claims a “personal agenda.” Divya’s team emphasized that being genuine is never a weakness, while her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar, has not responded to the "living separately" rumours.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
The 50 |

Controversy has erupted around Divya Agarwal and Bhavya Singh after a recent episode of The 50. Bhavya commented on Divya’s married life, claiming that she does not live with her husband. Divya’s team called the remark "unethical," stating that the narrative of "loneliness or emotional dependence" is false. Her friend and fellow industry personality, Poonam Pandey, has come to her defense, calling the claims a “personal agenda” and criticizing how Divya was targeted on The 50.

Recently spotted at an event, Poonam Pandey was asked about what happened with her friend Divya on The 50. Addressing the Divya-Bhavya spat, Poonam said, "Whatever happened inside The 50 with my dear friend Divya is a betrayal by another friend," according to Bollywood Bubble. She added that she knows Divya well enough to understand that she is a "strong and confident lady." Poonam further said, "Someone targeting her personally looks like a personal agenda." Declaring her support, she said she is proud of her friend, noting that Divya knows how to stand her ground and play her cards well.

Divya’s team shared the viral clip of Bhavya on her social media, stating, "Games test strategy, not personal lives." Calling Bhavya’s claim a “misplaced narrative,” they added that being a warm, welcoming, and genuine person can never be considered a weakness. Divya’s husband, Apurva Padgaonkar, has not yet responded to the claims about them “living separately.” So far, there is no evidence or report suggesting that Divya and Apurva are living apart. The couple has also previously addressed and debunked divorce and baby rumours after much speculations were made.

The 50 is a high-stakes reality show where 50 contestants enter the house and compete in tasks to win immunity and prizes while staying in the spotlight. It airs daily on Colors at 10.30 pm ISt and on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm IST.

