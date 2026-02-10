 Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Blush As Paps Congratulate Them For Wedding In Mumbai—VIDEO
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, who confirmed their relationship in December 2025, are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai this March. Spotted together on Tuesday evening, Kritika in a black top and Gaurav in a lilac hoodie, the couple blushed and smiled for the paparazzi as they congratulated them, confirming that their big day is on the cards.

article-image
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Spotted Amid Wedding Rumours | Photo Via YouTube/FPJ Showbiz

Actor Kritika Kamra and cricket host Gaurav Kapur, who went public with their relationship in December 2025, are all set to tie the knot in March this year in Mumbai. Reports state that while the venue has been finalised, the couple are still working out the finer details of the wedding celebrations. Amid the rumours, they were spotted together in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, February 10.

Kritika, dressed in a black knitted cardigan top paired with blue baggy denim jeans, and Gaurav, seen in a lilac hoodie, posed together for the paparazzi. When congratulated, the duo blushed and smiled, thanking the photographers and confirming that their wedding is indeed happening soon.

Check out the video:

All About Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur's Wedding

According to Hindustan Times, "Kritika and Gaurav are in a happy space together and ready to take their relationship to the next level. They are planning to tie the knot in March end or in the first week of April."

Reportedly, the couple is planning to get married in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. Kritika and Gaurav are also said to still be finalising the details of the wedding functions.

"While they are still finalising the details of the functions, they will definitely host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai itself."

After confirming their relationship, Kritika and Gaurav spent New Year together, celebrating it in Jaisalmer. She posted pictures from the quick getaway as she captioned it, "Fell into ‘26 nicely."

What Is The Age Gap Between Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur

Kritika, who was born on October 25, 1988, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is 37 years old, while Gaurav, born on April 11, 1981, in New Delhi, is 44. The duo shares a seven-year age gap, with him being older than her.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

Kritika was earlier in a public relationship with Karan Kundrra from 2009 to 2011. She was also linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani for a brief time.

