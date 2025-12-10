 When Kritika Kamra Revealed REAL Reason Behind Her Breakup With Karan Kundrra: 'He Never Proposed, I Am Glad...'
Actress Kritika Kamra confirmed her relationship with cricket host Gaurav Kapur on Wednesday. Her past with actor Karan Kundrra (2009–2011) resurfaced after a 2012 interview went viral. She said, "It's really sad that we couldn't take care of our relationship. He never proposed to me and I am glad he didn't. We never planned life, getting married in five years..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kritika Kamra, best known for her roles in serials Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, confirmed her relationship with cricket host Gaurav Kapur on Wednesday, December 10. She shared photos from their breakfast date, officially announcing her new romance.

Kritika Kamra On Her Split With Karan Kundrra

Amidst the buzz around Kritika's new relationship, her past with actor Karan Kundrra has resurfaced. The two were in a relationship from 2009 to 2011 after starring together in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Recently, an old interview of Kritika has gone viral, in which she revealed the real reason behind her breakup with Kundrra.

article-image

Kritika Kamra Shares Their Professional Commitments Took Toll

In a 2012 interview with Times of India, Kritika revealed that there was no specific reason for her split with Karan Kundrra. She explained that they didn’t have any fights, but their busy schedules with new shows took a toll on their relationship.

'We Never Planned Life': Kritika Kamra On Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra

She added, "It is really sad that we couldn’t take care of our relationship. There was an emotional attachment, we were together 24/7, but he never proposed to me and I am glad he didn’t. We never planned life, getting married in five years or anything of that sort. There were no talks of a breakup either. It was never like… ‘Oh, it is over’. Today, we still have a comfort level and we can talk about anything. If there is anything new we do, any advice one of us needs, we call each other first."

article-image

Despite their breakup, Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra continue to maintain a cordial bond and even follow each other on Instagram.

