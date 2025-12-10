 Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur CONFIRM Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Couple?
Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket host Gaurav Kapur confirmed their relationship after she shared breakfast-date photos on Instagram. Kritika, 37, born October 25, 1988, in Bareilly, and Gaurav, 44, born April 11, 1981, in Delhi, share a seven-year age gap. The couple, reportedly dating for a few months, have often been spotted dining at popular Bandra restaurants.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur | Photo Via Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, actress Kritika Kamra and India's most-loved cricket hosts Gaurav Kapur have made their relationship official. On Wednesday morning, December 10, she took to Instagram to share candid pictures from their breakfast date, confirming their romance.

What Is The Age Gap Between Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur

Kritika, who was born on October 25, 1988, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is 37 years old, while Gaurav, born on April 11, 1981, in New Delhi, is 44. The duo shares a seven-year age gap, with him being older than her.

article-image

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Confirm Relationship

The couple, reportedly dating for a few months, has been spotted by paparazzi dining at popular Bandra restaurants and spending time with mutual friends.

In one of the photos, Kritika showed off their matching sneakers, while a video captured the duo clinking coffee mugs labelled 'Bubby’s.' Keeping her caption understated yet playful, she wrote, "breakfast with," a nod to Gaurav Kapur's popular show Breakfast with Champions.

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur's Past Relationships

Kritika was earlier in a public relationship with Karan Kundrra from 2009 to 2011 after the two starred together in the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. While no definite reason was ever stated for their split, both grew increasingly busy with their professional commitments, which eventually took a toll on their relationship.

Later, she was also linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani for a brief time.

article-image

Gaurav, on the other hand, was married to his long-time girlfriend, model-actress Kirat Bhattal.

The two tied the knot on November 3, 2014, in Chandigarh but eventually divorced in 2021.

